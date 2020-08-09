"I don't need to be at IMPACT." - Former WWE star Eric Young reveals what he really thinks of IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Eric Young is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Recently, Young revealed that he had signed a long term contract with IMPACT, after debuting at the company at the Slammiversary pay-per-view event.

Now, however, the former WWE Superstar has revealed that he does not really need to wrestle any longer. In fact, Eric Young revealed in his interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast (h/t Wrestling News Co), that he had made some smart decisions when it came to his time in WWE and now was only in IMPACT Wrestling because he chose to be there. Young also talked about what he really thought about IMPACT.

Former WWE Superstar Eric Young on choosing to wrestle in IMPACT Wrestling

Eric Young has made quite the return to IMPACT Wrestling. Upon his return to the company after being released from WWE, Eric Young was a part of a Championship match that he was unable to win. However, he still re-injured the newly returned Rich Swann as a consequence of eliminating him. On the more recent episode of IMPACT, Swann was forced to announce his retirement, but even then, Eric Young was not done with him and attacked him when he was leaving the arena.

Hahahahhaha Hahahaha You should have warned him!!! You’re responsible as anyone else for not telling him to stay the F away from me and my castle!!!! https://t.co/IanGxbCppb — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) August 5, 2020

Talking about his time in IMPACT Wrestling, Eric Young revealed that over the course of his career, he had made wise choices with regard to money and did not have to wrestle anymore. However, he wanted to and that was why he was choosing to be at IMPACT Wrestling.

“The people that were there before us should be so proud and I thank them for that kind of effort in doing things that are hard and putting Impact in a position to hire people like me, Gallows and Anderson. I’m not going to speak for those guys. I can only speak for myself, but I don’t need to work. I’ve been very smart. I’ve been a very smart person with my money. I live very humbly. I don’t need to be at Impact. I choose to be there. That’s where I want to be. That’s a powerful thing.”

Eric Young is set to face Willie Mack on next week's episode of IMPACT.