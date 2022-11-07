Former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa recently shared that his ambition is to win the WWE Intercontinental or United States Championship.

His brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, while his cousin Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. They are all a part of The Bloodline, the most dominant faction in the wrestling business right now.

The Enforcer is a former NXT North American Champion. He held the title for only one week, as he was forced to relinquish it due to his main roster call-up.

Speaking to Republic World, Solo Sikoa stated that he doesn't care who the current Intercontinental or United States Champions are. He added that he wants to win either title and has his eyes set on them.

“Any title that we don't have in The Bloodline which is the United States Champion and IC Intercontinental Champion. So, yeah one of those or both of them I don't care who has it man. I have my eyes set on those for a reason because I need to have one of my own," said Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa reacts to The Rock calling himself The Head of the Table

Since returning to WWE in late 2020, Roman Reigns has proclaimed himself to be The Tribal Chief and The Head of the Table. However, when asked about who the real Head of the Table is during a recent interview, The Rock proclaimed that it was him.

Solo Sikoa responded to The Great One's comment, stating that he doesn't know what the latter was talking about.

“He [The Rock] is not here in WWE so I don't know what table he is talking about, there are other tables in the family. I don't know if he got a pick specifically on which table he is talking about. I know Roman is head of our table, that's the table I said. But you know when the time presents itself man, rock and roll me that'll be something cool to see down the road.”

Roman Reigns recently defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. There have been widespread rumors that The Tribal Chief will face his cousin, The Rock, at WrestleMania 39.

