"I don't particularly care" - Sami Zayn comments on his position amongst The Bloodline after victory at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Sami Zayn has discussed The Bloodline's pecking order after the group's victory at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

The SmackDown star's association with The Bloodline has been one of the most entertaining acts in professional wrestling. While the group is known for its heel tactics, Zayn is arguably the most over babyface on the WWE roster.

Zayn was asked in the post-Survivor Series press conference if he's become "the most important member of The Bloodline not named Roman Reigns." The Master Strategist, however, was his modest self, stating that there was no hierarchy within the group.

"It's a unit, it's an act, whatever you want to call it. And everybody is so important, in their role. Like [Paul Heyman] was saying about the dynamic with how it's been with Jay and I. Or Jimmy and I. And Solo and I. And — we haven't done a ton — but Paul and I. And Roman and I. And those are all individual stories, so I don't think one is more important than the other — outside obviously of Roman for obvious reasons – but I don't like even looking at it through that lens of a ranking order or whatever."

He added:

"It's all part of something that really comes together beautifully when you put it all together. Its part of a totality is how I see it." (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Sami Zayn was instrumental in The Bloodline's victory at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Sami Zayn once again proved his loyalty to Roman Reigns as he played a key role in the villainous stable's victory over The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series. KO was inches away from securing the win for his team before The Honorary Uce stopped the referee from counting three.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Sami Zayn & Jey Uso finally embrace



Cinema. Storytelling. Emotion.



One of the best & most beautiful moments of the entire year of 2022 in pro-wrestling…Sami Zayn & Jey Uso finally embraceCinema. Storytelling. Emotion. One of the best & most beautiful moments of the entire year of 2022 in pro-wrestling…Sami Zayn & Jey Uso finally embrace ❤️Cinema. Storytelling. Emotion. https://t.co/hVm4LTeuDE

He then went on to hit his former best friend below the belt and followed it up with a Helluva Kick which set the stage for Jey Uso to clinch the victory. After the match, the duo buried their hatchet and shared a hug in the ring.

What do you think is next for Sami Zayn in his alliance with The Bloodline after WWE Survivor Series? Sound off below and let us know.

