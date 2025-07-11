"I have to pretend you're my ex-boyfriend" - Female ex-WWE star details embarrassing moment with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time in WWE, especially after his impressive run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, which lasted three and a half years (or 1,316 days).

The OTC was carrying a big name ever since he moved to WWE, but he didn't move to the main roster right away. Instead, Reigns had promo classes with the late legend Dusty Rhodes, along with several other wrestlers.

One of them was Paige (aka Saraya), who told Chris Van Vliet during a recent interview that she had to deal with an embarrassing moment during the promo classes, where she had to work on a promo with Roman Reigns.

"The promo classes were difficult, and you had to learn to adjust on the fly, which I am grateful for. Because I had that experience once I got on the main roster. But we would have promo classes where we would have to cut these promos...So he (Reigns) gets up and sits next to me. And then he was like, ‘Okay, Paige, baby, he’s your ex-boyfriend. He dumped you and stole your toaster.’ I’m like, what do I say to this guy? I just met him as well. I’ve already been with WWE within two weeks or something, I was already cut these promos. ‘Hello, stranger, I have to pretend you’re my ex-boyfriend who stole my toaster.’ So I just start talking to him, and I’m so embarrassed, because he’s a big, strong guy, he’s Roman Reigns. He’s like, Hercules. And like, I’m so sorry," Paige told Van Vliet. [segment from 0:16 to 1:16]

Paige was one of the best female wrestlers in WWE during her run with the company, but injuries forced her to leave the company. She joined AEW, but left recently and could now come back to WWE after a three-year absence.

Roman Reigns is expected to return to WWE soon

The OTC has been off WWE TV since RAW after 'Mania on April 21, when Bron Breakker assaulted him before joining forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

It is unclear what plans WWE creative has for Roman Reigns, but it is safe to say that he will be out for revenge against The Visionary and The Wiseman when he returns, with his comeback expected to take place in the coming weeks, either to work a match at SummerSlam or set the stage for a match at Clash in Paris.

Rollins has already created a lot of enemies on RAW, including Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and CM Punk, so Roman Reigns could initially go after Breakker, seeking revenge for the latter's spear back in April.

