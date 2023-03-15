"I privately texted her" - 39-year-old WWE NXT star reveals he sent message to Shotzi on her birthday

A WWE NXT star has disclosed that he privately texted Shotzi on her 31st birthday.

The former champion battled Charlotte Flair on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown. The 31-year-old gave it everything she had but was no match for The Queen. Flair trapped her in the Figure Four and bridged into the Figure Eight for the submission victory. Shotzi has not been featured much on the blue brand as of late as her last match before this past Friday was on the February 17th edition of SmackDown.

NXT star Robert Stone, otherwise known as Mr. Stone, has had a contentious past with the SmackDown star. She hilariously ran Stone over with her mini-tank on the August 26, 2020 edition of NXT.

A wrestling fan reached out to Mr. Stone on social media and asked if he had wished the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion a happy birthday. Stone simply claimed that he privately texted her.

WWE Superstar Shotzi pays tribute to Elvis on his birthday

Shotzi is a huge fan of legendary musician Elvis and recently paid tribute to him on his 88th birthday.

She visited Elvis' Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee in a video produced by WWE. While in the mansion, she noted that Elvis is an inspiration in everything she does and disclosed that she has even decorated some of her living space to resemble the Graceland mansion.

"Elvis is an inspiration in everything that I do. I wish I could get some stained glass this big, but I do have some peacock stained glass in my front room. My dining room, I modeled it after this (Jungle Room). I have my own mini Jungle Room, it is green and very tiki inspired. Elvis loved Hawaii," said the 31-year-old. [01:06 - 01:35]

Blackheart has many years left in her career and will hopefully get more opportunities in the future. Time will tell if the 31-year-old can find her way onto the card for WWE WrestleMania 39.

