"I have no problem with that" - WWE might delay John Cena's retirement match after recent controversy, says legend 

In less than three months from now, one of the most revered and respected stars in modern WWE history, John Cena, will bid adieu to his in-ring career for good. Ahead of this, Bully Ray has urged the global juggernaut to reconsider their decision and postpone Cena's retirement until WrestleMania 42 next year.It's no secret that The Leader of Cenation's farewell hasn't been universally accepted by the wrestling world. From the way his heel turn was handled to his shocking loss to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza 2025, WWE and, more specifically, its CCO, Triple H, have come under the scanner for their booking.While John Cena is scheduled to wrestle his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 on December 13, Bully Ray wants the company to push his retirement ahead. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray suggested that WWE should have Cena call it quits after he gets a rematch against Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.He thinks since Wrestlepalooza 2025 didn't see a decisive end to the feud between Cena and Lesnar, the promotion must revisit it later.&quot;John Cena’s last match at WrestleMania [42] against maybe Brock Lesnar, that’s marquee. If something were to happen where this got extended to Vegas in WrestleMania, personally, I have no problem with that. I don’t think it’s a bait-and-switch. I think it’s just an extension on a contract because I have one piece of unfinished business and that is, okay Brock Lesnar or that is, so and so,” Ray opined. (H/T - ITR Wrestling)Who else could John Cena face in WWE?With John Cena left with only 5 more scheduled appearances, fans are eagerly waiting to see which other stars get a chance to lock horns with him in the ring. Cena's next opponent has already been decided in the form of AJ Styles after he himself rallied on social media and urged WWE to make it official. The two megastars are set to collide at Crown Jewel 2025 next month in Australia.Apart from that, BodySlam is reporting that the global juggernaut is also planning to pit Cena against the reigning Intercontinental and AAA Champion Dominik Mysterio. Considering The Leader of Cenation is among the most selfless veterans, there's a chance he could put Dominik over in a big way on his way out.