  • "I have no problem with that" - WWE might delay John Cena's retirement match after recent controversy, says legend 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 25, 2025 06:08 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

In less than three months from now, one of the most revered and respected stars in modern WWE history, John Cena, will bid adieu to his in-ring career for good. Ahead of this, Bully Ray has urged the global juggernaut to reconsider their decision and postpone Cena's retirement until WrestleMania 42 next year.

It's no secret that The Leader of Cenation's farewell hasn't been universally accepted by the wrestling world. From the way his heel turn was handled to his shocking loss to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza 2025, WWE and, more specifically, its CCO, Triple H, have come under the scanner for their booking.

While John Cena is scheduled to wrestle his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 on December 13, Bully Ray wants the company to push his retirement ahead. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray suggested that WWE should have Cena call it quits after he gets a rematch against Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.

He thinks since Wrestlepalooza 2025 didn't see a decisive end to the feud between Cena and Lesnar, the promotion must revisit it later.

"John Cena’s last match at WrestleMania [42] against maybe Brock Lesnar, that’s marquee. If something were to happen where this got extended to Vegas in WrestleMania, personally, I have no problem with that. I don’t think it’s a bait-and-switch. I think it’s just an extension on a contract because I have one piece of unfinished business and that is, okay Brock Lesnar or that is, so and so,” Ray opined. (H/T - ITR Wrestling)
Who else could John Cena face in WWE?

With John Cena left with only 5 more scheduled appearances, fans are eagerly waiting to see which other stars get a chance to lock horns with him in the ring. Cena's next opponent has already been decided in the form of AJ Styles after he himself rallied on social media and urged WWE to make it official. The two megastars are set to collide at Crown Jewel 2025 next month in Australia.

Apart from that, BodySlam is reporting that the global juggernaut is also planning to pit Cena against the reigning Intercontinental and AAA Champion Dominik Mysterio. Considering The Leader of Cenation is among the most selfless veterans, there's a chance he could put Dominik over in a big way on his way out.

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

