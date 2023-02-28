"I refuse to dye my hair like he does" - Veteran on why WWE does not represent him as they do with Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

Beyond his managerial achievements in wrestling, Paul Heyman is largely recognized for his creative contributions during his lengthy WWE tenure. On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked why he doesn't get acknowledged by WWE like Paul Heyman, and the former writer responded with a veiled shot at his former employer.

Vince Russo might be a controversial figure these days, but his role during the Attitude Era just can't be understated. The 62-year-old was the head writer during a successful phase for the Vince McMahon-led promotion until his exit in 1999.

WWE has refrained from mentioning Vince Russo over the years. When questioned about the same, the veteran writer cheekily said he refuses to dye his hair like many other personalities.

It looks like Russo has sarcastically tried to signify that he is satisfied with what he's done in the business and has no intentions of bending to WWE's demands. Even more fascinating is that many veterans allegedly were told to dye their hair black as officials wanted them to look younger on TV.

As you can see below on Legion of RAW, Russo proudly flaunted his gray hair and claimed that he wasn't craving relevancy like many of his peers in professional wrestling.

"I am not represented in the WWE like Paul Heyman is because I refuse to dye my hair like he does. You know, bro, for a guy, I swear to god, bro, they called me; I get called irrelevant, like, so often. Look at my hair. Meanwhile, I'm irrelevant. I've got the hottest guys on the planet, Dave Meltzer and Paul Heyman dyeing their hair. And I'm the one trying to be relevant with this, but these guys are dyeing their hair, but that's okay." [45:30 – 46:30]

Vince Russo on why Stone Cold Steve Austin could have been a WWE mid-carder in the current era

As the pro wrestling product has evolved since the golden era of professional wrestling, the fans and how they perceive talent have also changed drastically.

While speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo claimed that Steve Austin would have found it challenging to get over with the present-day audience. During his prime, the Texas Rattlesnake was one of the most crucial main event talents that worked under Vince McMahon.

Russo, however, believes Austin would have struggled to make it past the mid-card had he been performing for the current fanbase.

"I swear to god, bro. [Stone Cold Steve] Austin today won't be anywhere over as he was during The Attitude Era, with this fanbase," explained Russo. "Austin would be a mid-carder. The way he works with the stomping - I'm telling you, no way Austin would be over!" (5:48 - 6:13)

What's your take on Russo's reaction to being snubbed by WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

