"I was right" - Nick Aldis sends a message to Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis recently took to social media to respond to Cody Rhodes' conversation with fellow WWE star Ricky Saints. The Absolute recently appeared on Rhodes' What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast.

The American Nightmare and his real-life friend spoke about numerous subjects on the podcast. Rhodes also spoke about the SmackDown general manager when discussing why he changed his presentation in WWE and started wearing suits.

Rhodes told Saints that he had been tying ties all his life, but it was Nick Aldis who taught him how to do it the right way, helping him adopt a formal style, as he was expected to 'be in some big rooms.' Both Saints and the former Undisputed WWE Champion then praised The National Treasure for his style.

On X, Nick Aldis reacted to the conversation and wrote how he made the right prediction about Rhodes' future.

"You're about to be in some big rooms, I was right," Aldis wrote on his account on X.

Cody Rhodes has emerged as the top babyface in WWE since his comeback in 2022, and this is not expected to change soon. The American Nightmare is preparing for his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam.

Ricky Saints opens up about his friendship with Cody Rhodes and whether it affects his WWE career

Ricky Saints and Cody Rhodes have been friends for a long time, and their relationship was one of the topics discussed in the podcast. The NXT star was clear that he wouldn't allow anyone to use this friendship against him and throw shade on his WWE career.

“I will never let somebody weaponize a friendship against me. This is the thing like, I don’t have a lot of friends, so to speak, the people that have shown me being seen, being heard, being understood (…) I have such an endearing and deep love for you as a person because of what you have shown and reciprocated back," Saints said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Saints is currently working on NXT, but the expectation is that he will move to the main roster soon. Hence, a reunion with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown is a likely scenario.

