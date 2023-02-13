"I said I'm sick!" - The Miz attempts to skip WWE RAW in Super Bowl advertisement

WWE Superstar The Miz was featured in an NFL on Fox promotional video for tonight's Super Bowl and WrestleMania 39.

The Super Bowl, or as some wrestling fans would say, "the WrestleMania of Football," airs tonight at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Philadelphia Eagles for the championship.

NFL on Fox's advertisement also featured celebrities such as Machine Gun Kelly, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Paul Walter Hauser. During the video, The Miz pointed out that a lot of people will be calling out of work and claimed he was going to join them.

"The Super Bowl is such a great party that more than 16 million people will call out sick tomorrow, and I'm going to be right there with them," said The Miz. [00:47- 00:55]

The former WWE Champion was asked if he was scheduled for a match tomorrow on RAW and The A-Lister was flustered by the question.

"I said I'm sick! Come on!" shouted The Miz. [00:56- 00:59]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes The Miz's booking

Industry veteran Vince Russo recently criticized the promotion's booking of The Miz.

The A-Lister lost to Rick Boogs last week and had a very poor showing in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He entered the match at #3 and didn't even last five minutes before being eliminated by Sheamus. He was the first superstar eliminated in the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned WWE's booking of The Miz and wondered why they were not utilizing him properly.

"What are they doing with The Miz? I swear to god, I understand Miz's point of view, 'Yeah bro, I'll show up every day, you could whatever you want to me and I'll just go and cash my check,' I get that part of it. The part I don't get is, why are they doing this to him?" said Vince Russo. [59:22-59:49]

The Miz is scheduled to battle Rick Boogs tomorrow night on RAW in a rematch. It will be interesting to see if a win tomorrow night can get the 42-year-old back on track as WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner.

Do you think The Miz is undervalued in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

