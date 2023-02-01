"I was in shock" - Cody Rhodes details what Vince McMahon told him ahead of wrestling with major injury at WWE Hell in a Cell

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes recently revealed that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was prepared to call off his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins.

The American Nightmare returned to the company last year at WrestleMania 38 after a six-year absence as The Visionary's surprise opponent. The two men fought over three matches, with the final being the Hell in a Cell bout.

Ahead of the match, The American Nightmare suffered from a torn right pectoral muscle, which was exacerbated after Rollins attacked him on RAW the night after Hell in a Cell 2022.

The 37-year-old recently sat with Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast and discussed the conversation with Vince McMahon during the Hell in a Cell match.

"I wasn't going to have it any other way. I had to have the match at least. It [the medical exam] was simple, it was completely torn, there was nothing else that could happen to it. [Vince] knew I wasn't going to take 'no.' I had a great conversation with him and he was really clear about, 'Hey man, if you're struggling out there, we've got to call it,'" Rhodes said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Rhodes also disclosed that he was in shock. He also added that referee Rod Zapata checked in with him throughout the match to ensure he was fine to continue.

"I was just on Planet Z. I was in shock. You know, shock puke where you feel like you're going to vomit? Like, when you break a bone or whatever? I hit something up front and thought, nope, and I sat right up," he added.

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble and will headline WrestleMania 39

The former Intercontinental Champion returned to action spectacularly just eight months after suffering a torn right pectoral muscle.

The American Nightmare entered the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 as entrant number 30 after declaring his return via a video package on RAW days before the event. Cody Rhodes sparred briefly with Seth Rollins before Logan Paul eliminated The Visionary.

Following Paul's elimination, Rhodes and Gunther remained in the ring. Rhodes defeated the SmackDown star in a grueling match and will now headline WrestleMania Hollywood.

On the latest episode of RAW, The American Nightmare sent out a stern warning to The Tribal Chief. Their match has now been officially confirmed.

It will be exciting to see what Cody Rhodes has in store as he prepares to face current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think The American Nightmare could dethrone The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below.

