"I did something foolish" - John Cena opens up on apologizing to The Rock

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently revealed that he issued an apology to The Rock after their major match at WrestleMania 28. The Cenation Leader also said sorry to Dwayne Johnson's mother.

John Cena and The Rock are two of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. Although the two stars share mutual respect, their relationship hasn't always been hunky-dory. Leading up to their clash at WrestleMania 28, Cena took several personal shots at The Brahma Bull, which shocked everyone but helped build up a strong storyline between them.

During his recent appearance on Vanity Fair, the 17-time world champion reacted to his feud with The Great One. Cena admitted that he made a mistake by taking personal shots at The Rock, but said that it was all professional on his end.

"Dwayne had always been cordial to me and always helped me out, and I did something foolish and started to go into business for myself and drum up rumors about things I knew nothing about, which were great for this [their feud], but it's very much a professional faux pas (...) A few days before this [their match,] we began to put this puzzle together, and I think that's when Dwayne finally realized that I'm not in it to take anyone's spot. I'm just trying to do good business," he said.

The Chain Gang Soldier added that he apologized to Dwayne Johnson's mother after the match and then went into The Brahma Bull's locker room to say sorry. John Cena also revealed that Rocky was empathetic and gracious toward him.

"I went about it the wrong way (...) [After apologizing to The Rock's mother, I] went right into Dwayne's locker room and apologized to him. And that was the first moment of me being like, 'Man, this was great. If we had worked together, I don't know how great it could've been. Like it could've been so much better.' He was empathetic. He was gracious. I think he was riding high off of [sic] the moment because everybody loved it," he added. [2:40 - 5:14]

Check out the video below.

John Cena put The Rock in one of WWE's GOAT debates

During his recent appearance on Complex with his Heads of State co-star Idris Elba, John Cena was asked to name the greatest trash talker of all time in WWE. The Chain Gang Soldier namedropped several stars, including his former rival, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

"That's a tough one. Some pioneers. Again, Roddy Piper comes in[to] play. You can't ignore Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, or Stone Cold Steve Austin, [or] CM Punk," Cena said.

John Cena is all set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

