"I stand corrected" - WWE Legend acknowledges mistake over initially hating Bloodline member

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke about how Bloodline member Sami Zayn's character has grown on him over time.

Sami Zayn has been a revelation for The Bloodline. His commitment to the faction has helped them crawl out of several difficult situations. In fact, The Honorary was arguably the biggest factor behind the stable getting a win at WWE Survivor Series in the WarGames match.

However, things went awry after Zayn was pinned by Kevin Owens during the huge tag team match on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.

During a recent episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Flair detailed how Sami Zayn seemed like a misfit in a serious faction such as The Bloodline.

The WWE legend stated that he loves The Honorary Uce now, despite initially being apprehensive about his gimmick.

"When I first saw Sami Zayn, I should have realized that was good. He got so much heat with me. I couldn’t stand his character. Now, I love him, but at first, I was like, 'What the hell are they doing?' And here he is. He’s entertaining as sh*t. I stand corrected. I think he’s great. When I first looked at it, I thought this is such a serious faction." [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Sami Zayn will face Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown this week

This past week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns made it clear that it was Sami Zayn's fault that they lost the huge tag team match against John Cena and Kevin Owens. The Tribal Chief mentioned that he was never pinned, so he never lost. He went on to yell at Zayn during the segment before being interrupted by KO.

However, The Honorary Uce has one last opportunity to redeem himself as he faces his former friend Owens in a singles match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief has made it clear that he wants to see The Honorary Uce deal a crushing blow to The Prizefighter before their undisputed world championship match at The Royal Rumble.

