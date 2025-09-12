"I don't have to have surgery" - Former WWE star Braun Strowman shares injury update 

Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman, has struggled with injuries throughout his WWE career. He has now provided an important update on his recent injury. The Monster of All Monsters was released from WWE for the second time earlier this year. Although he has been a free agent for quite some time, the 42-year-old wrestler has taken a break from wrestling to focus on his outside ventures. A few days ago, he took to his Instagram stories to share an X-ray photo of his broken wrist, later confirming that he would require surgery. However, that is no longer the case. In a follow-up update, Strowman revealed that he no longer needs surgery, as the doctor informed him that his wrist bones are deformed and it would not be a good idea to operate on them. &quot;All right. Update on this guy, I don't have to have surgery, that's great. The doc got in and looked at my X-rays and stuff, and since it's been broken multiple times, and the bones are already crooked. He figured surgery would not be a good option, because my hand's gonna be ugly regardless, and the only reason I have surgery is to try and make my knuckles pretty, and well, my hand's been ugly for a long time from passing these bad boys out. So we're just gonna be in a cast for a little bit. Back to work,&quot; Strowman said. You can check out his Instagram story below:Braun Strowman airs frustrations following WWE releaseDespite being let go, Braun Strowman has been heavily featured in Netflix's Unreal docuseries and other promotional events. A fan recently asked Triple H why the former Wyatt Family member was cut from the roster when his image and likeness were still being used. The Monster of All Monsters gave a blunt response, saying, &quot;Cause someone made a stupid business decision!!!!&quot;Strowman was reportedly shown the door due to his high salary, as the higher-ups felt he wasn't being used enough to justify the money he was making. Will he return to WWE anytime soon? Only time will tell. If you carry quotes from the first half of the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.