"Someone made a stupid business decision" - Braun Strowman slams WWE for releasing him

Braun Strowman remained tight-lipped about his WWE departure for months. He has now finally commented on the company's decision to let him go.
The Monster of All Monsters was among the recent wave of talent releases that happened in May. Rumor has it that his "high salary" was a major factor behind the company's decision not to renew his contract.
The former Universal Champion recently completed his 90-day non-compete clause, becoming one of the hottest free agents should he stay in pro wrestling.
Several days ago, an X user wondered why WWE has been using Braun Strowman's likeness in the Unreal docuseries on Netflix despite showing him the door.
The former Wyatt Family member responded to the fan, saying the company made a stupid business decision to release him.
"Cause [sic] someone made a stupid business decision!!!!"
You can check out his tweet below:
Strowman recently came out in support of Karrion Kross and called out WWE over nepotism. The Herald of Doomsday and his wife, Scarlett, have become the talk of the wrestling town after the news of their contract expiring this weekend.
What's next for former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman?
Braun Strowman is looking to step into Hollywood.
A few days ago, The Monster of All Monsters took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself looking ripped at a gym, with a caption teasing a new career path.
"Almost where I need to be for the BIG screen baby!!!! 351lbs. Big things poppin little things steppin!!! #Action #moviestar #bigscreen #heavyhitter #gameon #inevitble"
Strowman, at 41, has achieved almost everything that pro wrestling has to offer. Fans shouldn't be surprised if he follows in the footsteps of John Cena, Batista, and The Rock to become a Hollywood star.
As far as his wrestling career is concerned, Strowman hasn't provided any update on what the future holds for him as an active in-ring competitor. However, he has asked his fans to stay tuned as he prepares for his next solo venture.
