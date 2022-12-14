"I was taken aback" - Wrestling veteran questions WWE for Matt Riddle's absence amid drug test failure reports (Exclusive)

Former United States Champion Matt Riddle has reportedly failed a drug test, due to which he was forced to be taken off WWE TV. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently questioned how the company removed him from programming.

On a recent edition of RAW, Riddle was attacked by Solo Sikoa with a Samoan Spike, as he was written off TV. WWE then confirmed that The Original Bro will be absent for six weeks. However, it was later revealed by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net that the former United States Champion had allegedly failed a drug test and will be sent to rehab.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated how lackluster it felt when WWE confirmed Riddle's six-week absence. He also pointed out that the former RAW Tag Team Champion is one of the biggest stars in the company right now.

"Oh, by the way, Riddle's out six weeks. Chris [Featherstone], maybe you know more than I do, somebody said in my chat on Twitch today that he failed a drug test. I don't know if that's true or not. I was taken aback with the, 'he's out for six weeks' because I've not read about him getting hurt. I don't know but none of that is important but the fact one of their biggest stars is now gonna be out of action for six weeks and it was just an 'Oh, by the way.'" said Vince Russo. [48:10 – 49:40]

Konnan believes that Matt Riddle might've heat backstage

Speaking on an episode of the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed the angle between Matt Riddle and Solo Sikoa.

He noted how WWE made the former NXT North American Champion look like a beast as he took out Elias and destroyed Riddle on the same night.

"I thought it was a good match. They made Solo Sikoa look like a beast because he took out Elias earlier and then just destroyed Riddle. Riddle's gotta have heat bro. There's no other top guy who gets treated like this."

It now remains to be seen when Riddle will make his on-screen return after being taken out of programming.

Do you think WWE has underutilized Matt Riddle amid Randy Orton's absence? Sound off in the comments section below.

