"I thank Kevin Owens for acknowledging that" - Wrestling veteran criticizes WWE's unoriginality during RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the opening segment of RAW featuring Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens and The Judgment Day.

The show opened with Judgment Day asserting its dominance and introducing the new NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio. As "Dirty" Dom picked up the mic, his voice was drowned by raucous boos from the audience. Sami and KO showed up and challenged the new titleholder to put the gold on the line for a singles match later in the evening.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo was glad that Kevin Owens clarified to the fans that the show had opened similarly last week, with the tag teams and Judgment Day going off in a war of words.

The veteran writer felt like this week's opening was a rerun from last week's opening segment of RAW.

"I swear to God, I'm glad that Kevin Owens explained, 'yeah, bro, we had this exact open last week.' For a minute, 'I'm like, is this a rerun?' They did this exact same thing last week. I thank Kevin Owens for acknowledging that. Yeah bro, completely same opening as last week," said Russo. [From 14:45 - 15:06]

Kevin Owens suffered an injury on Monday Night RAW

Sami Zayn was confident of winning the NXT North American Championship as he stepped into the ring to battle Dominik Mysterio.

During the match, the referee ejected Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest from ringside. This led to a fair fight between the two competitors. However, just as Sami gained control of the matchup, Rhea and Priest took out KO and brought him to the ramp to distract his partner.

This gave "Dirty" Dom the opening to roll up Zayn for the win. Later in a backstage segment, Owens was checked by a doctor and complained that he had a broken rib. There were reports that The Prizefighter was legitimately injured, and WWE used the angle to write him off TV for a while.

