"I don't think she's concerned" - Legend believes Mandy Rose doesn't "care" if she works for WWE or not

Wrestling legend Teddy Long feels Mandy Rose is happily building a life away from WWE and isn't craving a return to the promotion anytime soon.

Rose was released from the global juggernaut back on December 14, 2022, a day after losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. It was revealed that WWE was unhappy with the nature of her FanTime content. Though fans rallied in support of her following the release, Mandy Rose recently stated she was enjoying her time away from wrestling, focusing on other ventures.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long spoke about the 32-year-old's future in the business.

Long thinks Rose wasn't concerned about being away from WWE as she was exploring other opportunities. The wrestling legend added that though Mandy Rose might return down the line, for now, she's happy with where she's in life.

"I think Mandy Rose is as happy as she could be. I don't think she's concerned or cares if she works in WWE or not. She's got her own business there and her FanTime page, which is certainly on fire; a lot of response on that. Mandy, I think she's as happy as she wants to be in life. As she said, she's not quitting wrestling, so who knows man, we may see her somewhere down the line," said Teddy Long. [2:28 - 3:04]

Mandy Rose on her friendship with WWE Superstar Sonya Deville

It's no secret that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville share a close friendship. Though they remain the best of friends, Rose recently revealed via Instagram stories that they don't get to meet each other as often due to their busy schedules.

"[Do you talk to Sonya?] Of course. She's still my bestie. We just don't see each other that much anymore. But she'll always be my bestie," the former NXT Women's Champion said.

Mandy Rose had become a refined in-ring worker during her final few months in WWE, and fans would be ecstatic to see her return to the company.

