"I think of Drew [McIntyre] all the time" - Former WWE Champion talks about absent star ahead of Money in the Bank

Despite his absence on WWE TV since early April, Drew McIntyre gets mentioned sporadically by various legends and online media. The Scotsman is dearly missed at this point, and once can't help but hope he is back this weekend, as the company is hosting a major show in the UK.

Looking back at the absent star's run during the pandemic, Big E directed massive praise at Drew McIntyre for carrying the company on his shoulders as the top champion.

While making a surprise appearance to preview Money in the Bank on WWE After The Bell, Big E singled out the former WWE Champion for his valiant effort and claimed that the latter does not receive the acclaim he rightly deserves:

"I will tell people time and time again, we did our very best during the pandemic, during the lock downs with a ThunderDome, but there is nothing like doing what we do in front of people. There is no replacement for it," Big E detailed. "I think of Drew [McIntyre] all the time. I take my hat off to him because he held us down during a really tough time, but he never really got the acclaim of being champion in front of tens of thousands of people like he should have, but it was really special because I got to have that moment in front of fans." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

The latest word on the rumor mill is disappointing, as McIntyre is not expected to be back at Money in the Bank. While this may be a ruse in order to pull off a surprise, chances are it may take a little while longer for him to resurface.

Big E defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in 2021

In 2021, the global juggernaut wrestling promotion said goodbye to the ThunderDome Era and began hosting shows in front of live crowds permanently again from the Money in the Bank event onwards.

After cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley, Big E entered into a brief program with The Scottish Warrior. This culminated in a match between the two at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Big E defeated Drew McIntyre in a 13-minute match. The two went their separate ways following the event.

The New Day star dropped the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar on January 1, 2022, and subsequently had a career-threatening injury that has kept him away from the ring ever since. You can read more about the former WWE Champion's comments regarding the incident here.

