"I don't think that feeling is going to change" - Current superstar addresses CM Punk's potential return to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently commented on the possibility of seeing CM Punk return to the Stamford-based company.

After spending nearly nine years in WWE, CM Punk was released from his contract in 2014 and announced his retirement from professional wrestling. He came out of retirement in August 2021 to join AEW and has since held the AEW World Championship twice.

Last month, however, AEW suspended Punk and stripped him from the AEW World Championship after he and his friend Ace Steel engaged in a legit backstage fight with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Recent reports have suggested that The Best in the World will probably never wrestle again in Tony Khan's promotion.

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of seeing CM Punk back in WWE:

"There's always a chance, but I don't think it's a big chance or anything like that that we see CM Punk back in WWE. I don't think CM Punk wants to go back to WWE. CM Punk has made it perfectly clear ever since he's shown up in AEW what he feels and what he thinks about WWE and everything in it. I don't think that feeling is going to change or anything like that. (...) From a business standpoint, no I don't see CM Punk back in WWE," Booker T said. (52:39 - 53:47)

Jim Cornette urges Triple H to bring CM Punk back to WWE

Since leaving the Stamford-based company, CM Punk has ruled out a possible return several times. However, wrestling legend Jim Cornette believes Tripe H should now try to re-sign the former World Heavyweight Champion.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend suggested that WWE bring CM Punk back to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania:

"BOOM GOES THE DYNAMITE! Again, right there they could generate enough money that night if they did that at WrestleMania to pay Punk’s contract for three years to do that match and they would be able to rub it in Tony’s face," he said. (3:24-3:43)

