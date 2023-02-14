"I think this interview was a bad idea" – Byron Saxton reacts after WWE RAW post-match insult

WWE interviewer Byron Saxton took to social media to react after his recent interaction with Baron Corbin.

Corbin had a rough night on the February 13 episode of RAW. A week after his partnership with JBL ended, the former United States Champion criticized Cody Rhodes in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. The segment led to an impromptu match against Rhodes, who secured the win in two minutes.

Saxton was on the receiving end of some harsh words from Corbin in a WWE digital exclusive video after the short contest. The interviewer jokingly tweeted that trying to converse with the dejected RAW Superstar might have been a bad idea:

In October 2022, JBL returned to WWE television as Corbin's manager. The Hall of Famer referred to his ally as The Modern Day Wrestling God, a take on the Wrestling God nickname he used during his in-ring career.

After weeks of disappointing performances, JBL ended their alliance following Corbin's three-minute loss to Dexter Lumis on last week's RAW.

What did Byron Saxton say to Baron Corbin?

Shortly after Cody Rhodes' emphatic win, Baron Corbin was interrupted backstage by Byron Saxton.

The WWE broadcaster wanted to know where Corbin's head was at following his recent setbacks:

"Where do you think it is, Byron?" Corbin responded. "What makes you think in that little head of yours this was a good idea? You saw what happened. I went out there and I got embarrassed in a match that wasn't even sanctioned. Who gives Cody Rhodes the right to make a match? Huh? That was embarrassing."

Corbin said he only wanted to explain to fans who he really is, but everyone made fun of him instead. The former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner also threatened Byron Saxton later in the interview:

"Look, I'm trying to figure out what I'm doing, where I'm going," Corbin continued. "I don't know yet. One thing that'll feel good is hurting you right now, but I'm not gonna do that. I have a long road ahead and I'm gonna figure it out by myself."

The 38-year-old also suffered embarrassment in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Following a ringside attack at the hands of Brock Lesnar, he was eliminated by Seth Rollins just seven seconds after entering the ring.

