"I don't think we liked each other" - Former WWE star on backstage relationship with Dolph Ziggler

In a conversation with Jonathan O'Dwyer of Pro Wrestling Defined, Alberto Del Rio revealed that Dolph Ziggler might not have liked him during their early days in the WWE.

Alberto Del Rio and Dolph Ziggler were fierce rivals who wrestled several matches worldwide for Vince McMahon's company. The Mexican star felt that he had an icy relationship with the Show Off when he first arrived in the WWE.

Del Rio explained that while there was no beef or all-out altercation with Ziggler, the duo were not friends initially, and they didn't even shake hands until WWE booked them in a feud.

Alberto El Patron came into the WWE and was pushed to the top fairly quickly. According to Del Rio, Ziggler might not have been happy with his rise.

Ziggler had already spent a few years in the WWE by the time Del Rio was signed, and there could have been some professional jealously involved from Ziggler's side.

"One of my favorite rivals. My god! That guy is so f***ing good, man! This is real. Like, Dolph and I, I don't think we liked each other when we started or when I started on the main roster. There was no beef. There was no nothing, but you know, we never talked, we never even like shook hands or anything," former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio revealed.

"We'd be like, 'What's up, man?' I think he didn't like me and I didn't like him. It was one of those things for no particular reason. Probably (a competitive thing). I would say, for Dolph, it was like, 'Oh, this freaking guy is coming in and getting everything in one year, and I have been busting my tricero, my a** for so many years, and I don't get that opportunity.' And me probably thinking, 'Oh, this guy thinks he deserves everything, and he is just angry because he is not getting it.' But, you know, we never had any beef or altercation or anything."

Alberto Del Rio on how he eventually earned Dolph Ziggler's respect in WWE

While Alberto Del Rio couldn't pinpoint the reason for his friction with Dolph Ziggler, the former WWE champion recalled how he eventually became friends with the superstar.

Del Rio revealed how one of his first WWE matches with Ziggler was originally a one-segment contest. However, the performers captivated the crowd and forced WWE officials to go off script and give them more time.

Del Rio stated that he and Ziggler 'created magic' and were rewarded with a standing ovation backstage after their WWE match. Ziggler and Del Rio earned each other's respect that night and have since shared a good relationship.

"I don't remember if it was for SmackDown or RAW. I remember I was like, 'Okay, this guy.' And I just walked away. I went to catering, didn't talk to him. He went to catering, didn't talk to me. I was like, 'f*** it, whatever.' I don't even remember who won that match. I would say me, but I don't know," stated Del Rio.

"And then we just wrestled. It was supposed to be just a one-segment match for eight minutes, but they went f***ing nuts. Right away! Like, after the first two minutes, we did our stuff. He is a fantastic wrestler. I'm a fantastic wrestler.

"For the company and us," Alberto continued, "we created magic that night, and we went back to Gorilla, and we got a standing ovation from everybody, including Vince. After that match, I earned his respect. He earned my respect, and we became friends since then. After that night, we were wrestling all over the world."

During the interview with Pro Wrestling Defined, Del Rio also spoke about CM Punk's rumored AEW signing, John Cena's impact on his career, and many other topics.

