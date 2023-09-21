"I think you have a long lost twin sister" - WWE Universe left confused that viral image isn’t of 35-year-old former champion

A certain wrestler was recently spotted on social media and was believed to be a presently absent WWE Superstar until people realized she wasn't.

Carmella has been kept off television owing to her pregnancy, but Jordan Blu's picture on Twitter has sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy. She has a strikingly similar look to The Princess of Staten Island, thus confusing fans altogether.

Expand Tweet

Jordan Blu is a professional wrestler who previously competed on AEW's YouTube show, Dark, in 2021. She is currently active on the independent circuits.

Check out some reactions to the above post below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carmella returned to WWE television on the January 30 episode of RAW. She ultimately competed in a number-one contender's Elimination Chamber match at the eponymous premium live event in February. Asuka won the bout last, eliminating the first-ever women's MITB winner.

Despite being away from the ring, Carmella still has a sense of humor, as she sent a hilarious response to Bayley following the latter's remark about the photos she posts on social media. Read more here.

Carmella was originally teased to be current WWE star's tag team partner

Chelsea Green went from winning the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville, which the former considers a full-circle moment, on the July 17 episode of RAW, to finding a new tag partner in Piper Niven. This was due to Deville's torn ACL injury.

Even before Sonya Deville, though, Chelsea Green found a partner in Carmella. The duo went viral among the viewers as their individual characters seemed perfect for a tag team run.

However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion's pregnancy prevented them from competing at WrestleMania 39.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green still went on to compete at the Show of Shows, albeit alongside Sonya Deville. The two lost the "WrestleMania Showcase" Fatal four-Way match that was won by the team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baslzer. It remains to be seen if Carmella will factor in upon return to television.

Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber event in February, Carmella spoke about her fear of having ring rust due to being away from the ring for a while prior. She even explained the reason for her absence last year. Check it out here.

Would you like to see the creative team revisit the storyline between Chelsea Green and Carmella upon the latter's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star