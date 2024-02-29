"I think they missed me" - Rhea Ripley breaks character to send heartfelt message following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has broken character following this week's edition of RAW to share a heartfelt message on social media. The Judgment Day member successfully defended her Women's World Championship this past Saturday night at Elimination Chamber.

The Eradicator overcame her toughest challenge yet as champion and defeated Nia Jax in the main event of the premium live event in Perth, Australia. Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and will challenge Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania XL.

The Australian star took to social media today to share a heartwarming message following this week's edition of RAW. She shared a few images with her dogs and noted that they seemed to have missed her.

"I think they missed me 🥹," she wrote.

Bill Apter predicts Dominik Mysterio will break up with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes former two-time NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio may be getting ready to leave The Judgment Day and step out on his own.

The Judgment Day is a very popular heel faction on the red brand. Dominik Mysterio confronted Intercontinental Champion Gunther this past Monday night on RAW and suggested that he wanted to face The Ring General at WrestleMania. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter noted that Rhea Ripley didn't seem pleased with Dirty Dom's decision to confront the Intercontinental Champion. He added that Mysterio could opt to join another established group on the roster in the weeks ahead.

"I think Dom Dom is going to be moving further away from Rhea because of the look that Rhea gave him when he said he was gonna challenge Gunther. She looked like, I think like, 'Without talking to me about it? Are you crazy?' But then, the little interaction with Andrade, what if Dom Dom becomes a member of the bad side of the LWO? Leaves Judgment Day and becomes a member of the LWO. It's an excellent transition, I think into another bad guy role for him." [24:12 - 24:51]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night and will challenge Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley can extend her incredible title reign and defeat The Man at The Grandest Stage of Them All in April.

Would you like to see Dominik Mysterio leave The Judgment Day? Share your opinion in the comments section below.