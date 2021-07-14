"I think he needs his baby bottle" - WWE Hall of Famer takes a massive shot at Seth Rollins

SmackDown superstar Seth Rollins is all set to compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match this Sunday. Last week on SmackDown, Seth Rollins had a massive backstage segment with Edge, where the two teased a feud.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was a guest on this week's The Bump, where he mocked Seth Rollins and made fun of his recent dressing style.

"Well, you see I saw Seth Rollins on here a little while ago. And he had on a bathrobe and really bad sunglasses. So I thought I'll get my girl's minecraft shades, I'll get my buffalo-plaid robe. I thought maybe it was required attire. Is that not the case?" said Edge.

A few weeks ago, Seth Rollins lashed out at WWE on Talking Smack for giving Edge yet another shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. Addressing those comments, Edge asked Rollins to stop whining and advised him to instead do something about it.

"I think he needs his baby bottle. I mean, man, that is some whining right there. But hey, cool, I appreciate that he thinks that. I do. Personally, I'm not gonna go on a talk show and whine about that. I'm gonna go and take my title shot. There is the difference in mindset. You know, you can sit there and complain all day long or you can do something about it. And, he finally did something about it. He qualified for Money in the Bank. So... win it. And then cash in, and quit complaining. And I just happen to pull off robes better than he does," said Edge.

Seth Rollins vs Edge is rumored to take place at WWE SummerSlam 2021

As per reports, Seth Rollins taking on Edge is one of the marquee matches planned for this year's SummerSlam. Over the past few weeks, WWE has already started the build-up to this feud, and Edge's aforementioned comments will further heat things up between the two.

There has been speculation that Seth Rollins could cost Edge his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank, thus starting their SummerSlam rivalry. The two have some interesting history against each other and fans can't wait to see Rollins and Edge lock horns at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Comment below and let us know your thoughts on a potential feud between Seth Rollins and Edge.

If any quotes are used from here, please give an h/t to Sportskeeda and link back to this article.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Prem Deshpande