"I don't think she will see the light of day" - WWE veteran on Sunny's upcoming trial

WWE veteran and wrestling legend Dr. Tom Prichard recently commented on Sunny's (aka Tammy Sytch) arrest following her involvement in a fatal car crash in Florida last March.

Nearly eight months ago, Sunny was arrested after getting involved in a car crash that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man. The Hall of Famer currently awaits trial for several charges, including one count of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, and four counts of DUI causing injury to a person.

Speaking on the Story Time with Dutch Mantell show, Prichard addressed Sunny's current situation.

"I don't think she will see the light of day. If you look at her record, and I said this on a few interviews that something bad is gonna happen. And when you go to rehab, or you get sent away they tell you, it's jail, rehab, and death. There's no escape. And rehab is recovery. You never get out of recovery, you're always in recovery. And that's why you have to go to these meetings and have to keep your regiment up, because you have to change people, places, things, and she never did," he said. (22:04 - 22:44)

A former Intercontinental Champion allegedly received an unusual offer from Sunny. Check out his comments here.

Sunny and Chris Candido allegedly slept on the beach after leaving WWE

In 1995, Sunny and her boyfriend, Chris Candido, joined the Stamford-based company. While Candido left the promotion about a year later, his girlfriend was released from her contract in 1998.

Following their departure, the couple worked in a few other promotions. Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager claimed that Sunny and her boyfriend slept on the beach after losing all their money.

"What a trainwreck that was. I met them in Puerto Rico. I met Chris, and they went down there and they never admitted this to me but I could tell who they were hanging out with. They were on drugs. Then they got fired from the company. Then they didn't have any money to go home on. And at one point they were sleeping on the beach. This was after, you know, Tammy's WWE/WWF run," Mantell said. (2:53 - 3:30)

Vince Russo recently recalled an incident of being tackled by a WWE Hall of Famer who seemingly wanted to "kill" Sunny. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes