"What a trainwreck that was" – Dutch Mantell claims real-life WWE couple slept on the beach after losing all their money

WWE legend Dutch Mantell recently claimed that Sunny (aka Tammy Sytch) and Chris Candido slept on the beach after losing all their money following their departure from the company.

Hall of Famer Sunny and Candido reportedly started dating in high school. Although she was not a wrestling fan, Sunny followed her boyfriend around as he pursued a career in the business. She eventually became a performer herself, and the couple worked together in several promotions, including SMW, WWE, and ECW.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling legend noted that Sunny and Chris Candido's relationship was a "trainwreck." The veteran claimed the pair had no money following their WWE exit and seemingly struggled to find shelter.

"What a trainwreck that was. I met them in Puerto Rico. I met Chris, and they went down there and they never admitted this to me but I could tell who they were hanging out with. They were on drugs. Then they got fired from the company. Then they didn't have any money to go home on. And at one point they were sleeping on the beach. This was after, you know, Tammy's WWE/WWF run," he said. (2:53 - 3:30)

Val Venis allegedly received an unusual offer from WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

Val Venis signed with the Stamford-based company in 1998, just a few months before Sunny was released from her contract. While he and Mark Henry were once messing around with commentary headsets, The Big Valvowski allegedly received an unusual offer from Sunny.

Speaking to WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Venis disclosed Sunny's proposition to him.

"We're just having a dialogue back-and-forth, Mark Henry and I are, and all of a sudden the ear-thing [headphone] comes off my ear, and it's Sunny. She's pulling the ear-thing off my ear and goes 'I'm into bondage.' And I jumped out out of the seat, threw the headset down and I went 'woah, that's way more than I needed to know," Venis said. (1:20 -1:39)

