"I thought I am dead"- WWE official reflects on his collision with John Cena

John Cena put his hands on a WWE official at Night of Champions, where he took out referee Charles Robinson when the latter was on his way to the ring. Robinson reflected on the incident during his appearance on RAW Recap.

Ad

The Cenation Leader was in action at WWE's recently concluded premium live event, where he defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk. However, Seth Rollins and his faction interfered in the match, as The Visionary tried to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. Rollins called out a new referee after laying out Cena and Punk, but when veteran official Charles Robinson sprinted to the ring, the 17-time world champion took him out with a tackle.

Ad

Trending

Charles Robinson reflected on the incident on this week's RAW recap. The legendary referee noted that he was running at only 80% speed:

"This is a cash-in, so I am running about 80%, I am not giving it my all. I am tryna hold back. Thank god, because if I had been going at 100%, the collision would have been much worse. But I am running down the ramp and I see movement out of my eye. I thought it was Stu, the camera guy. Then I divert back straight. All of a sudden, bam! I am airborne and they tell me John Cena hit me." [From 22:50 to 23:34]

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Charles also revealed what went through his head after he was struck by John Cena:

"I thought I am dead. I had no idea what happened. No idea!" [From 25:47 onwards]

Ad

John Cena won't be on WWE programming for the next two weeks

John Cena successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions, with slight assistance from Seth Rollins. However, fans will have to wait a little to hear Cena's thoughts on the victory as his next appearance is scheduled for the July 18 edition of SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena looks set to face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam as the latter won the King of the Ring Tournament to earn another shot at the title. While the 17-time world champion was able to get the better of The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41, a lot has changed since then, with Rhodes now looking more ruthless in his pursuit.

John Cena has been featured prominently on WWE TV so far. However, he only has 15 appearances left before he hangs up his boots.

Ad

Please credit the original source with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription if you use any quotes from the article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action