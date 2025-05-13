"I don't understand," says Vince Russo on Triple H's booking of 39-year-old WWE star (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Penta took on Chad Gable in the opening match of the show following his loss at Backlash. The Mexican faced Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title in St. Louis but came up short following interference from El Grande Americano.

At WrestleMania 41, Americano beat Penta's brother, Rey Fenix. He has taken issue with other luchadors on the roster. Given that Chad Gable also holds a similar dislike for luchadors, the match was made official for this week's WWE RAW. Unfortunately for Gable, El Zero Miedo emerged victorious.

Wrestling veteran and former WWE writer Vince Russo was left utterly confused after the match since the 39-year-old lost. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo seemed annoyed with the Gable-Americano storyline.

"It's not only that, Chris [Featherstone]. I thought he's El Americano. So we have him losing as Gable and winning as [El Americano] because the mask gives him superpowers, I guess. I don't understand. Everybody makes it clear that he's Americano, and he wins when he's under the mask, and when he's Chad Gable, he loses," Russo said. [From 12:23 onwards]

Legion of RAW co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone also seemed upset with Gable's loss to Penta. He seemed perplexed by the fact that the leader of American Made lost cleanly to Penta, which was another setback for Chad Gable.

