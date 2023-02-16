“I’ve beat her before I can do it again” - Former Women’s Champion reveals Elimination Chamber strategy

WWE Elimination Chamber airs live from Montreal, Canada, this Saturday night and is the final premium live event on the road to WrestleMania.

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will go on to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at the Show of Shows. Carmella recently returned to the company after some time away and has qualified for the Women's Chamber bout.

On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Carmella teamed up with Asuka and Nikki Cross to defeat SmackDown stars Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya in a preview of the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend. Asuka attacked Carmella and Nikki after the match.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Princess of Staten Island revealed that she didn't want to team up with Asuka and Nikki Cross. She added that she has a strategy for Asuka because she has beaten her before.

"I was not looking forward to teaming with either of them, to be honest, because both of them are so weird. They were creeping me out before the match. But I cannot even believe that Asuka would do that to us," said Carmella.

Michin (Mia Yim) was also a guest on the show and claimed that Carmella deserved the attack on RAW. The former SmackDown Women's Champion disagreed:

"Deserved?! Okay, well I will say this. We all know that I've beaten Asuka before. I've not only beat her once, I've beat her twice. So her face is painted, she's wearing different gear, she is ready to go. But I've beaten her before and I can do it again," added Carmella.

Carmella defeated Asuka twice, the first being at the 2018 Money in the Back event, where Mella successfully defeated the Empress of Tomorrow, thanks to continuous distractions from former WWE star James Ellsworth.

The second time was at the 2018 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Michin picks RAW star to win at WWE Elimination Chamber

Michin discussed the Women's Elimination Chamber match during her appearance on WWE's The Bump and picked her favorite to win.

Mia Yim returned to the company last year as a member of The O.C. alongside AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Gallows and Anderson have rarely been used on television since AJ Styles suffered a broken ankle at a WWE Live Event in December 2022.

Speaking on The Bump, Michin picked Asuka as the superstar to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday.

"I guess my favorite would have to be Asuka going into it because I've seen Asuka in this phase many years ago and it is scary. So seeing this version of Asuka again, I'm scared for the other girls," said Michin.

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka A battle is always two or three moves ahead 🥴 A battle is always two or three moves ahead 🥴 https://t.co/VSOc7lKmWj

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair appears to be unstoppable at the moment. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar emerges victorious at this Saturday's premium live event and challenges The EST at WrestleMania 39.

