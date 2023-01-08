6 Directions for The Good Brothers in WWE after AJ Styles' ankle injury

WWE RAW Superstar AJ Styles sustained a broken ankle at a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on December 29, 2022.

Styles was injured while participating in a six-person mixed tag team match during the WWE Live Holiday Tour, teaming up with Mia Yim and Karl Anderson. Despite the injury, Styles' team was still able to pick up a win against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley.

Towards the end of the match, an injured Styles tagged in Anderson, who would pick up a victory for The O.C. by rolling up Balor.

Styles would send out a tweet on December 31, letting his fans know that he wouldn't need surgery, but it would apparently be the longest he's ever been out of the ring in his career. The O.C. is now without The Phenomenal One for an unspecified length of time.

In the aftermath of this injury, here are six directions for the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

#6. Finn Balor takes credit for Styles' injury, and The Good Brothers continue their rivalry with The Judgment Day on WWE Monday Night RAW

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo felt that World Wrestling Entertainment should have capitalized on Styles' injury and turned it into a storyline. While the company is yet to create an angle centered around what happened to the former WWE Champion's ankle, they could still turn it into a storyline in the near future.

According to a fan recording of the match in Hershey, Styles appeared to be injured after Finn Balor reversed a Styles Clash and sent AJ over the top rope. The Phenomenal One still managed to get in the ring and performed a move on Balor before tagging in Karl Anderson, who picked up the pinfall.

Balor could use this unfortunate incident to attract heel heat for himself and the rest of Judgment Day. The former Universal Champion can take credit for putting Styles out of action, and The O.C. can attempt to avenge The Phenomenal One.

If and when former two-time world champion AJ Styles does return, he can jump right into the storyline and continue his rivalry with Balor's faction on Monday Night RAW.

#5. The Good Brothers challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Good Brothers aren't strangers when it comes to championship gold. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows held two reigns with the RAW Tag Team Titles. They've also held three reigns apiece with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles and the IWGP Tag Team Championship. Most recently, Anderson held a reign as NJPW's NEVER Openweight Champion before losing it to Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

With the Good Brothers in WWE once again, it seems as if it's only a matter of time before they challenge for championship gold. Right now, Jimmy and Jey Uso are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Currently, they aren't scheduled for the 2023 Royal Rumble event. But that might change if Anderson and Gallows step up to the plate and challenge The Bloodline members for gold.

Gallows and Anderson might not be the ones to dethrone the company's longest-reigning tag team champs of all time, but they don't need to win to show that they're stars of tag team wrestling.

The Good Brothers are sure to put up a stellar fight anytime they're in the ring, with the ability to push Jimmy and Jey to their limit. If The O.C. step up to The Usos, they might also evoke the wrath of other members of The Bloodline, such as Sami Zayn, Solo Sikao, and Roman Reigns.

#4. Karl Anderson vs. Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship

Karl Anderson has shown that he's more than capable of being a singles star in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Perhaps the WWE should experiment with Anderson in the US Title division.

Karl Anderson might be at his best playing a cool heel in NJPW, but he's a babyface in WWE as part of The O.C. Austin Theory is a heel champion who could benefit from working with someone with over 20 years of experience as a professional wrestler.

Anderson could use this opportunity to unleash his Machine Gun persona and show the WWE Universe what made him a big name in New Japan.

Anderson can still remain a member of The O.C. while challenging Theory for the United States Championship. He might not win against the 25-year-old, but a strong showing against Theory could help boost his career in WWE.

#3. New Japan's 'Switchblade' Jay White joins The O.C.

Jay White lost his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Meanwhile, The O.C. is without leadership, considering that Styles is on the shelf with an injury. Anderson, Gallows, and White are already connected when it comes to The Bullet Club.

What if White opens The Forbidden Door to assist The O.C. in their battles against The Judgment Day?

Switchblade plays a heel in NJPW as the leader of the Bullet Club, but if he arrives in WWE to assist The O.C., that'll likely mean he'll be playing a babyface role. White is a natural heel, but he might be able to show the WWE Universe that he's someone to cheer for, considering the quality of his in-ring performances.

On the upcoming NJPW New Year Dash, White issued a challenge to a former Bullet Club member regarding a 'Loser Leaves NJPW' match. If he is defeated by Hikuleo, maybe White will set his sights on a career with WWE.

The O.C. could use some leadership at the moment, and White has plenty of potential opponents at World Wrestling Entertainment. When AJ does return, he might have to fight White over the leadership rights of The Club.

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr



Is this finally the end of Jay White's run in NJPW? Wowww, loser leaves Japan match. Jay White vs. Hikuleo.Is this finally the end of Jay White's run in NJPW? #njdash Wowww, loser leaves Japan match. Jay White vs. Hikuleo.Is this finally the end of Jay White's run in NJPW? #njdash https://t.co/rSu6WGJxYv

#2. 'The Rainmaker' Kazuchika Okada & The O.C. .vs Finn Balor & The Judgment Day

Kazuchika Okada is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, so it appears that he'll continue to be a mainstay for the Japanese promotion. However, that doesn't mean that NJPW can't work out an agreement with WWE for their top star to make a few special appearances.

Many fans are hoping for an Okada appearance at the Royal Rumble, but the WWE Universe might also like to see The Rainmaker join The O.C. to battle The Judgment Day. Although the male wrestlers in the group were Bullet Club enemies of Okada in NJPW, they might be able to put their differences aside in WWE.

Finn Balor and Okada also have a history in New Japan when Balor was known as Prince Devitt. He was unable to win the IWGP Title from Okada in NJPW, but maybe they could fight for the gold in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring and end up with a different result.

Either way, The O.C. is currently without a leader, and Okada could temporarily fill that role if an agreement is worked out between the two companies.

#1. The Good Brothers head down to NXT

The Good Brothers bypassed NXT when they arrived in WWE in 2016, but in 2023, maybe Anderson and Gallows could head down to Orlando to add depth to the developmental brand. While they might not become NXT Tag Team Champions like The New Day, The Good Brothers can still make an impact on the black-and-gold brand.

There are plenty of opponents for The Good Brothers waiting down in NXT. Gallows and Anderson can work with the likes of Pretty Deadly, Jensen & Briggs, The Creed Brothers, and The Dyad, formerly known as The Grizzled Young Veterans. A win over The Good Brothers could help further the careers of any one of these teams.

The Good Brothers could also face The New Day on NXT, but that'd be a case of two main-roster teams battling it out on the developmental brand. Both teams might be better off providing pointers to the rookies, thereby helping WWE's developmental talent grow into full-fledged superstars.

What do you think is in store for The Good Brothers in the absence of AJ Styles? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes