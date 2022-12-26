A 'Forbidden Door' entrant, a long-awaited WWE return - Fantasy booking the first 5 entrants in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will set the stage for WrestleMania 39. The January event is one of the company's most hotly-anticipated premium live events due to the Rumble match itself. Each year, fans are invested in all the action and surprises that's become commonplace with this event.

On January 28, the Royal Rumble will return to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, after six years. So far, the only superstar to be announced for the event is Kofi Kingston, declaring himself as a participant in the men's Rumble in December 2022. The Alamodome previously hosted the event in 2017 and 1997.

When it comes to booking the 30-man match, maybe WWE should take some pointers from the dirt sheets. They'll certainly need the right wrestlers to get the Rumble off to the right start. Without further ado, let's fantasy book the first five entrants in the Men's Rumble.

#5. WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes

Hopefully, Cody Rhodes will be healthy enough to compete by the time the Royal Rumble comes around in 2023. If he were to return this January, Cody will most likely be greeted with a hero's welcome by the WWE Universe.

Rhodes is a favorite to win the Rumble when it comes to fantasy bookings of many in the Internet Wrestling Community. While that victory may or may not end up happening, Cody could still steal the show, win or lose.

Giving him the number five spot in the Rumble match would mean that the American Nightmare would have a long, hard fight for his win, which would further put over his heroic babyface persona. It might also be best to keep Cody's return as a surprise to shock the WWE Universe and his foe Seth Rollins.

The former AEW star will most likely use Royal Rumble to further his storyline with Seth Rollins, especially considering the rumors and reports of a WrestleMania rematch between the two. Rhodes' dream is to become WWE Champion, and if Rollins gets in the way of those dreams, there will be hell to pay.

What if Rhodes eliminates Rollins, and The Visionary returns later in the match to take out Cody? It would protect the former AEW EVP's momentum while furthering Rollins' reputation as a heel that'd go to any lengths to make his rival suffer.

#4. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor or NXT's Roderick Strong of The Diamond Mine

There are currently rumors and reports floating around the web suggesting that Edge will battle "The Demon King" Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at Royal Rumble next month. If that match is saved for WrestleMania and doesn't happen in January, Balor would make a great addition to the Men's Rumble.

Balor is one of the best wrestlers on Monday nights, and placing him at number four in the Rumble would mean he could help carry the early portion of the match. Considering that he leads his own faction, it wouldn't be surprising to see a member of The Judgment Day lurking at ringside and giving their ally an advantage.

If the rumors are accurate regarding Edge vs. Balor inside Hell in a Cell at the Rumble, Finn will most likely not be in the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal. If that ends up being the case, the leader of The Diamond Mine, Roderick Strong, would be an excellent alternative entrant for the number four spot in the men's Rumble.

Roderick Strong might be WWE's best-kept secret. Much like Balor, he's one of the best in-ring performers on his respective brand. 2023 would be an excellent time to reacquaint Strong with the WWE Universe. With over six years in NXT, it's about time for this 39-year-old superstar to make some waves on the main roster.

#3. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's most reliable wrestlers when it comes to putting on an entertaining match. For over a decade, Rollins has consistently put on bangers, starting with his time in The Shield all the way to becoming The Visionary of Monday Night RAW.

Rollins is not just a great wrestler, he's the complete package. Seth has a captivating personality, and this could come into play during the Rumble match. The former WWE Champion could sell a look of shock at the return of Cody Rhodes.

The Visionary can use the Rumble match to show the world once again why he is one of the best to lace up a pair of wrestling boots. Besides continuing his feud with Rhodes, we may see The Visionary face off against stars he's never wrestled with before. After all, there are rumors that WWE will open the Forbidden Door for the 2023 Royal Rumble.

#2. NJPW's "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada

The critically-acclaimed Rainmaker would make for a blockbuster addition to the 2023 Men's Rumble. Giving Kazuchika Okada the number two entrant in the match will give the NJPW star ample time to pull off a stunning, theatrical entrance. Okada is considered one of the world's best wrestlers, and booking him for the event would be a coup for WWE.

Okada is a five-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. If he defeats "Switchblade" Jay White at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this January, then he might be able to make his Rumble entrance with New Japan's world title around his waist.

The Rainmaker has a history with Balor in NJPW when the latter was known as Prince Devitt. Cody is another name Okada battled in New Japan for championship gold, while Roderick Strong is someone Kazuchika defeated in ROH at the 2015 Field of Honor event.

WWE and NJPW are cooperative in allowing Karl Anderson to remain the NEVER Open Champion and defend his title at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, 2023. Now, the question is, 'What will WWE get back in exchange?'

The inaugural IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI, formerly known as 'Kairi Sane' in Stamford-based company, is rumored to be a Forbidden Door entrant in the women's Rumble. What if WWE receives more than the former Kubaki Warrior next month?

#1. "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles

AJ Styles hasn't had a phenomenal 2022, but 2023 could be different, starting with the men's Royal Rumble match. Putting the Phenomenal One at the number one spot gives Styles ample time to make his mark in the bout. While he might not emerge victorious, AJ still has the opportunity to put on one hell of a performance.

At 45 years old, Styles is still one of the best wrestlers in the business. AJ has arguably been underutilized in recent years, and WWE can use January's event as a way to make right with The Phenomenal One and his fans.

A lengthy run in the Rumble match could remind the fans why AJ Styles is a legendary performer. With the right opponents to work with, Styles is capable of pulling off a classic.

If Okada is also booked for the Rumble, Styles and The Rainmaker can extend their rivalry from New Japan to WWE. In May 2014, at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, Styles beat Okada for the IWGP title in The Phenomenal One's first NJPW match.

Over a year later, in July 2015, during Styles' second reign with the title, The Rainmaker would defeat Styles at Dominion 7.5 in Osaka-jo Hall and receive his third reign with the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Styles and the rest of the WWE Universe will likely be very shocked if The Rainmaker makes his way to the Royal Rumble. What if this battle leads all the way to WrestleMania 39?

