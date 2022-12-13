2 reasons why Cody versus Seth should not happen at WWE WrestleMania 39 and 2 why it should

There have been reports by Xero News that Cody Rhodes versus Seth Rollins is still in talks for WWE WrestleMania 39.

The two crowd favorites tore the house down on more than one occasion this year. In fact, one can even call either the WrestleMania match or their Hell in a Cell feud-ending showdown "Match of the Year."

So why isn't it a good choice to have both reliable performers lock horns once again at the SoFi Stadium next year? Read on as we look into both the good and bad of the potential rematch.

#4. Why it shouldn't: Cody Rhodes is a crowd-pulling mega star that needs a fresh matchup at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns is a match the WWE Universe wants to see in Hollywood

Whilst viewers may be split on this one, the fact remains that there are a large number of people out there that would rather see Cody Rhodes face Roman Reigns than The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Both matches would be ideal and attention-grabbing for the Show of Shows. Cody vs. Reigns' in-ring performance would be better if we compare the two possible bouts.

Building a fresh star as the top babyface in 2023 is the way to go, as opposed to a one-and-done dream match that is more or less predictable from a mile away.

The company can even go ahead and book both matches and have Reigns pull double duty for both nights. The effect of The Head of the Table main eventing on both nights is debatable, but not the worst decision in the world.

Judging by the reaction of the fans, Rhodes has another ideal opponent than Rollins for WrestleMania, henceforth, he needs to move on from his feud with The Visionary prior to the biggest show of the year.

#3. Why it should: It's a match worthy of a WrestleMania sequel

Cody versus Seth is a storyline with a rich history

In 2013, Cody Rhodes and his brother, Goldust, fought for their jobs against The Authority's Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Their clash at Battleground is a bout that reminds fans why they love pro-wrestling in the first place.

Both Rhodes and Rollins fought multiple times in the early 2010s before the former left the company in 2016. Upon return to WWE in 2022, Cody was a completely changed man, with star power that the company could realistically bank on.

Variety @Variety Cody Rhodes Returns to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Says He Is ‘Completely Different Individual’ variety.com/2022/tv/news/c… Cody Rhodes Returns to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Says He Is ‘Completely Different Individual’ variety.com/2022/tv/news/c…

Despite WWE booking their first encounter at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins versus "Mystery Opponent," it was a given that Cody Rhodes would show up on the Grandest Stage. Instead of moving on post-Mania, the duo continued to compete on PLE on two more occasions, besting their previous bouts one after the other.

WrestleMania is known to host rematches between global stars in feuds that deserve the spotlight more than once on the Grandest Stage. Austin and Rock, Triple H and The Undertaker, and most recently, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar all met thrice at the Show of Shows.

HBK and Taker stole the show in consecutive years, in 2009 and 2010.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are reliable performers and workhorses of the WWE. To put them together in a match at any event is a guaranteed sell and a no-brainer that they will deliver.

#2. Why it shouldn't: Seth Rollins has an ongoing United States Championship storyline

Seth Rollins is the new #1 contender to Austin Theory's United States Championship

Whilst WWE is yet to sink its teeth into this storyline, it does have some content in it that can be further explored, provided both Rollins and Theory get enough time to tell the story.

Austin Theory was once a disciple of Seth Rollins when the latter dawned on the Messiah persona on RAW during the pandemic. In an interview Theory did with Table Talk, he spoke about his experience working with The Visionary.

"Any experience with someone higher up is always really good. It was, 'Hey, you're not in this group anymore, you're with Seth Rollins now.' Just getting to sit there and watch. He was always cool. Anytime I have a question or wanted to ask, he was always there and giving advice."

While his stint with the Messiah Faction was very short, there is a backstory that can be worked out here, and WWE is best when telling a story using callbacks to history. Seth Rollins is currently in line to face Austin Theory next.

Irrespective of whether both men are WrestleMania bound for a United States Championship clash, having The Visionary either challenge at the show or become champion prior to the show is a great way to use the crowd favorite to boost the title. Having Rhodes and Rollins in a bout for the championship is not.

#1. Why it should: The seeds for a high-profile match on a big stage have already been planted

Cody Rhodes was last seen on the June 6 episode of WWE RAW, in which both the American Nightmare and The Visionary shook hands. Everything seemed to end well following a trilogy of superior-quality matches.

However, Rollins took a cheap shot at Rhodes as he was making the exit, after which the company wrote the American Nightmare off the TV.

It's a simple and effective story, and with the right build-up that their match deserves, this could be a feud-ending bout, and both men can move on to bigger things post-Mania.

