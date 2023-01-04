"You learn that in kindergarten" - Wrestling veteran slams Triple H for massive missed opportunity involving former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Triple H missed a huge opportunity in the ongoing feud between AJ Styles and The Judgment Day, according to former WWE writer Vince Russo.

AJ Styles suffered an unfortunate injury at a recent house show during the Holiday Tour. The Phenomenal One teamed up with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to take on The Judgment Day (minus Dominik Mysterio) in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Midway through the match, the former WWE Champion suffered an injury which was made evident to the fans in attendance when the referee threw up the X sign. AJ had to be helped to the back and later announced his injury on Twitter.

Vince Russo, speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, felt Triple H should have turned the injury into an angle to put more heat on Judgment Day.

"You got the statement by AJ Styles about the ankle. If we are at that house show and we know AJ is injured, okay, and you even see AJ being helped to the back, you know, the ankle... But Chris, what you do is, once you realize, bro, he's got a serious injury here, he's gonna be out for a while. Okay, AJ, lay on the floor for 15 seconds. Judgment Day, and after you establish that the guy was seriously injured, and then in the locker room, they're stomping that ankle."

Russo felt that the potential booking decision was so simple that one could learn it in kindergarten.

"Now the heat goes to Judgment Day for putting AJ out for eight weeks! Not AJ saying, 'yeah man, I broke my ankle, I'm going to be out the longest I've ever been.' Bro, you learn that in kindergarten! We did that so many times, bro, when we knew a guy was going to be out for a while, we shot like 15 seconds, bro, when the guys never touched them, but it looked like they created the injury," Vince Russo said. [39:30 - 41:14]

Check out the full episode of Legion of RAW below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

AJ Styles lost his last singles match on WWE RAW

On the December 19, 2022 episode of WWE RAW, AJ Styles took on Sami Zayn in singles action. It was the TNA legend's last televised match before his unfortunate ankle injury.

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes. Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.

Fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa provided a distraction that allowed Sami Zayn to pick up the win. Before that match, AJ Styles took on Chad Gable on the December 12, 2022 episode of RAW. The former WWE United States Champion emerged victorious on that occasion.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes