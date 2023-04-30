"I've had enough," "Hell no!!!" - WWE fans make a mockery of Roman Reigns' title reign after hilarious meme surfaces online

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names in WWE. The Undisputed Universal Champion has been making waves with his current reign. However, fans aren't too thrilled at the prospect of him winning some more championships in the future.

The Tribal Chief's dominant run has been one of the talking points in the wrestling industry over the past couple of years. The Bloodline has helped him in countless matches to come out on top and continue his iconic championship reign.

However, many fans are running out of patience as they want to see him drop the title soon. Cody Rhodes was one of WWE's best bets, but he failed to defeat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

A Twitter user recently posted a hilarious meme about Reigns potentially winning some outrageous titles by 2026.

Here is what the fan wrote:

"Roman Reigns in 2026 after WWE introduces the galaxy, intergalactic & orbit championships."

Check out the tweet below:

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Roman reigns in 2026 after WWE introduces the galaxy, intergalactic & orbit championships. Roman reigns in 2026 after WWE introduces the galaxy, intergalactic & orbit championships. https://t.co/QrBgRs6tPI

Wrestling Twitter quickly reacted to the post, with many expressing discontent at seeing the company give him more championships. Reigns may have had a great run, but many have seemingly grown tired of watching him win his matches in the same way time and again. Here are some of the reactions to the aforementioned post:

TJF @thejusticechief @AdamGoldberg28 Better don't give them any more ideas @AdamGoldberg28 Better don't give them any more ideas 😭😭😭

Meanwhile, other fans decided to join in the fun. They added more potential titles to the list of outrageous championships Reigns could win by 2026. It looks like nothing is out of reach for The Tribal Chief.

Thomas Gee @ThomasG40684271 @AdamGoldberg28 I am still waiting for the Milky Way United Championship @AdamGoldberg28 I am still waiting for the Milky Way United Championship

Louis-Marcel @LouisMa15 @AdamGoldberg28 You forgot the Multiversal and Omniversal Championship @AdamGoldberg28 You forgot the Multiversal and Omniversal Championship

Sandarsh Jain @sandarshjain @AdamGoldberg28 Roman being the undisputed ROH, NJPW, AEW, WWE, WWF, WWWF, ECW and TNA championon as Vince swims in gold coins @AdamGoldberg28 Roman being the undisputed ROH, NJPW, AEW, WWE, WWF, WWWF, ECW and TNA championon as Vince swims in gold coins

It's unclear who Roman Reigns' next challenger will be heading into the Night of Champions event on May 27. The 2023 WWE Draft could allow the creative team to throw some big names at The Tribal Chief so he can extend his reign as champion.

WWE personality believes the World Heavyweight Champion will need to defeat Roman Reigns

WWE recently unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship. The title will be up for grabs on RAW as Reigns has been drafted to SmackDown with his title.

Fans will finally see two world champions in the company again. However, Corey Graves believes that the new World Heavyweight Champion will have to defeat Roman Reigns if he wants to be seen as a legit threat.

On his After The Bell podcast, Graves said that unless the new World Heavyweight Champion beats The Tribal Chief, they might be perceived as slightly inferior to Reigns.

"But with the introduction or reintroduction of the World Heavyweight Championship comes an epic workload. Until somebody beats Roman Reigns, there will always be a perception that any other champion, any other superstar, is slightly less than. So the onus is on whoever becomes World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions [2023] to put in the work."

Seth Rollins could be an excellent choice to win the title and then defeat Reigns to prove himself as the top guy in the company. It would be great to see the two stars go head-to-head again.

