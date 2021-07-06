"I've got goosebumps" - Superstar reacts to Bret Hart's heartfelt message after WWE release (Exclusive)

Following their recent WWE release, The Bollywood Boyz appeared for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's very own Riju Dasgupta. The Indian brothers spoke on a wide range of topics during the three-part series. In the latest edition of the interview, Gurv Sihra opened up about the text message they received from Bret Hart after being informed about their WWE exit.

The Bollywood Boyz, who are Canadian wrestlers of Indian descent, began training at the Hart Dungeon in 2004 and have come a long way since their early days as a tag team.

Gurv and Harv Sihra have been blessed with an outpouring of support following an unfortunate WWE ouster, and Bret Hart's heartfelt message acted as a timely motivator.

The Bollywood Boyz had previously released a screenshot of the message on Twitter, and during the Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, Gurv Sihra went into detail about the iconic star's beautiful gesture.

Continue to work so hard, your heroes continue to cheer you on. 💜 pic.twitter.com/dnGJexeGlT — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 26, 2021

"You can't buy that type of love and respect" - Gurv Sihra on Bret Hart's message after their WWE release

Gurv experienced goosebumps by just talking about Bret Hart's message! Sihra also explained how he sees Hart as a "guru," who gets the utmost respect in Indian culture.

The WWE Hall of Famer's reassuring words have strengthened The Bollywood Boyz's self-belief and willpower to improve their game. The former WWE 205 Live star added that love and respect can't be purchased in the wrestling business, and they have earned their stripes by putting on commendable performances throughout their careers.

"We even got a beautiful text from Bret Hart himself," Gurv Sihra revealed, "Yeah, he texted us and just told us that we should be very proud of ourselves and to keep our heads up, and no matter where we go, we are going to be just fine. So, you know, I've got goosebumps even talking about it because in our Indian culture, the people you look up to, we look up to them as gurus, right? The people who are your teachers and so it's a beautiful feeling for us. It goes back to what I was saying was that we are on the right path. You can't buy that type of love and respect. So, we are very gracious and very honored, and we can't make them all feel proud, and what more can you ask for when you have the love and support of those kinds of legends."

Canadian pride & dungeon strong.



5 years in, there is so much we still want to accomplish, but through the highs, the lows, having the support of our wrestling hero means the world.



The original pink & black.



“Don’t let anyone or anything kill your dreams.” 💕🖤 @BretHart pic.twitter.com/RW1iGG6vIw — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 19, 2021

Bret Hart wasn't the only legendary name to share their endorsement for The Bollywood Boyz as Randy Orton and Mick Foley also took to social media to praise the former WWE tag team.

During the third part of the Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, Gurv Sihra also had an important message for the Indian fans while discussing what's next for him and his brother.

