"I've hit rock bottom..." - Austin Theory impresses WWE fans on RAW before Survivor Series WarGames

Austin Theory was one of the most impressive WWE Superstars on the latest edition of RAW, receiving a positive response from fans online.

Not long ago, Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, hoping to dethrone Seth Rollins as the United States Champion. However, a timely interference from Bobby Lashley prevented the budding star from reclaiming the gold, causing an embarrassing failed cash-in. Since then, Austin Theory has decided to step up his game inside the ring and on the microphone.

His first promo last week after the aforementioned incident was impressive. He backed those words this week on RAW. Theory locked horns with Mustafa Ali in a short yet entertaining match that saw him deliver a grueling performance. He then picked up a victory but couldn't celebrate for long as Bobby Lashley walked inside the ring to confront him.

Theory then took the mic and cut a promo where he took shots at Bobby Lashley. He blamed The All Mighty for interfering with his title hunt and hurt his ego by bringing up his loss against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. Their war of words further led to a brawl between Theory and Lashley.

At first, The All Mighty dominated the segment, but Theory soon got back on his feet after using a chair as a weapon. He then hit the former WWE Champion with multiple chair shots before they went backstage. Theory cleverly threw an injured Mustafa Ali at Lashley to create room for his escape.

It is fair to say that Theory has become more intense after claiming that he is no longer the "future of the company." Instead, he wants to reinvent himself as "Me. Now" and is working hard to improve his skills on all fronts.

The WWE Universe has acknowledged the recent changes in Austin Theory, and many have praised him for the changes in his gimmick.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to him on Twitter:

Gabe G @TheRealGabeG Austin Theory deserves the world man. I liked him before it was cool. #WWERaw Austin Theory deserves the world man. I liked him before it was cool. #WWERaw

Christopher Townsend @CJTownsendPSN @WWEonFOX @_Theory1 The same thing happened to John Cena and he tied Rick Flair on 16 world championships. @WWEonFOX @_Theory1 The same thing happened to John Cena and he tied Rick Flair on 16 world championships.

Dubbs @AnotherDubb @Wrestlinfanboi @WWE @AliWWE @_Theory1 Triple H trying to build Theory back up after tearing him all the way down. @Wrestlinfanboi @WWE @AliWWE @_Theory1 Triple H trying to build Theory back up after tearing him all the way down.

Illustradong Tsonggo @apeofculture Austin Theory's edgy character is what we want. Not the self-gratifying, selfie addict prick Vinnie Mc want him to be. #WWERaw Austin Theory's edgy character is what we want. Not the self-gratifying, selfie addict prick Vinnie Mc want him to be. #WWERaw

Austin Theory received a huge opportunity at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

As confirmed on RAW, Seth Rollins will put his United States Championship on the line at Survivor Series WarGames. The Architect will look to defend his gold against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match.

All three superstars have big personal reasons to give their best in the title match. Rollins wants to retain the gold he finally won after being on the sidelines for so long. Lashley wants redemption after his humiliation against Brock Lesnar, and Austin Theory has to prove himself all over again.

It will be exciting to see who will stand tall with the United States Championship in hand at Survivor Series WarGames.

Who do you think will emerge as the winner of the triple-threat match? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes