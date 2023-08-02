"I've never been suicidal" - Logan Paul opens up about the darkest moment of his life ahead of WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar and popular YouTuber Logan Paul recently opened up about having negative thoughts during the darkest moment of his life.

Paul has been a part-time WWE Superstar since April 2022. The 28-year-old has squared off against several top competitors, including World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He is now scheduled to go head-to-head against Ricochet at SummerSlam this weekend.

During the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul revealed that he was having "really dark thoughts" at a time.

"I'll just definitely say there was a moment, it was the darkest moment of my life. I've never been suicidal. I'll never die by my own hand. But I was having really dark thoughts. And as a visualizer, as a director, as a person who can very clearly see things before they exist (...), I was seeing some really nasty things. Couldn't sleep multiple nights. Shell of myself. And this girl [Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal] was there for me, by my side, walking me through all of it," he said. [39:39 - 40:18]

WWE star Logan Paul wanted to keep his relationship with Nina Agdal private

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal started dating in mid-2022. However, they did not make their relationship public until nearly six months later.

During the same episode of IMPAULSIVE, Paul revealed that he initially wanted to keep his romance with the 31-year-old supermodel private. He explained that he did not want to expose Agdal to internet bullies.

"Look, we have been super intentional about being private while we were dating. And I did that because I didn't want our relationship in any way to be about or affected by content, especially knowing, because I've been a f**king veteran in this space for so long, that when you put yourself out there online, often you are throwing yourself to the wolves of the internet and it can be a gnarly place. And this is the first time, because of the engagement, you've agreed to come on IMPAULSIVE," he said.

