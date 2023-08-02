WWE Superstar and popular YouTuber Logan Paul recently opened up about why he wanted to keep his romantic relationship with Danish supermodel Nina Agdal private.

Paul and Agdal started dating in 2022. However, they did not confirm their relationship until New Year's Eve of that same year. The current WWE Superstar proposed to his girlfriend in Italy nearly seven months later.

Paul's fiancée was his guest on the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast. As they addressed their relationship, the 28-year-old wrestler disclosed why he initially wanted to keep his romance with the 31-year-old supermodel private.

"Look, we have been super intentional about being private while we were dating. And I did that because I didn't want our relationship in any way to be about or affected by content, especially knowing, because I've been a f**king veteran in this space for so long, that when you put yourself out there online, often you are throwing yourself to the wolves of the internet and it can be a gnarly place. And this is the first time, because of the engagement, you've agreed to come on IMPAULSIVE," he said. [From 04:53 to 05:27]

Check out the eentire video down below:

Cathy Kelley sent an angry message to Logan Paul. Check it out here.

Logan Paul will face Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam

In April 2022, Logan Paul made his WWE in-ring debut when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. He has since competed in a few other matches, including an Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last year.

Over the past few weeks, the popular YouTuber has been feuding with Ricochet. The two superstars will now square off at SummerSlam next Saturday. In an interview with Sporting News, the former Intercontinental Champion addressed his match against Paul.

"Absolutely [I wanna send Logan Paul to his brother’s fight with a loss] and honestly, wait until my partner Braun [Strowman] comes back and me and Braun will smack both of him if he wants. I smack Logan, he’ll smack Jake," Ricochet said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Three Logan Paul friends may spoil Ricochet's winning plans at SummerSlam. Check out the details here.

Please credit IMPAULSIVE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.