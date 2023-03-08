"I’ve been saying that forever"- Veteran believes 44-year-old legend's presence on WWE RAW means nothing (Exclusive)

Authority figures in WWE have been a staple for many decades. Vince McMahon's on-screen presence saw the company reach unprecedented heights during the Attitude Era. While currently, Adam Pearce is the on-screen authority figure, but Vince Russo believes his presence means nothing.

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Elias sent Rick Boogs to Bronson Reed. Shortly after, a match was set between the former NXT North American Champion and Elias following a brief verbal back and forth.

Vince Russo slammed this form of matchmaking, urging that under someone like Eric Bischoff, wrestlers wouldn't book matches by themselves. He then cited this to claim that Adam Pearce doesn't mean anything as an authority figure.

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer said the following:

"Look how this match was made. How do you guys take each other seriously? A guy walks up to another wrestler, says something, the other wrestler walks over, they got a match next week. This is what happens when you have an authority figure like Adam Pearce that doesn’t mean anything. I’ve been saying that forever. If Eric Bischoff is running the show, these guys ain’t making matches like this. We know there’s somebody in charge," Vince Russo said. (1:03:30 - 1:04:30)

Vince Russo believes John Cena buried WWE on RAW

John Cena made his long-awaited return to WWE programming on the Monday Night show. He was involved in a promo segment with Austin Theory, setting up their match for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39.

During his promo, Cena mocked Theory for WWE needing to pipe in crowd noise for him. Vince Russo stated that the 16-time world champion hurt the company more than Austin Theory by saying that.

"Bro, Cena saying that [piped in crowd noise] buries the company. Like, seriously, you're telling people that these stars aren't over, so you're piping in crowd noise. I mean, that does more damage to the company than it does to Theory... Let's be honest, they think today's wrestling is a joke. They may like somebody, like a couple of people, but all and all [they don't]." [1:21:40 - 1:22:56]

John Cena's last match came on SmackDown in December 2022, when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

