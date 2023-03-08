"They think today's wrestling is a joke"- WWE veteran believes 45-year-old star "buried" the company on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on John Cena's promo from RAW.

The 16-time world champion returned to WWE on this week's RAW where he was confronted by Austin Theory. The United States Champion expressed his wish to face Cena at WrestleMania 39, which was accepted by the latter. During the war of words between the two, John Cena brutally trolled Theory by pointing out that WWE adds crowd noises added to his matches.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that The Cenation Leader's words did more damage to the company than to his WrestleMania opponent:

"Bro, Cena saying that [piped in crowd noise] buries the company. Like, seriously, you're telling people that these stars aren't over, so you're piping in crowd noise. I mean, that does more damage to the company than it does to Theory... Let's be honest, they think today's wrestling is a joke. They may like somebody, like a couple of people, but all and all [they don't]." [1:21:40 - 1:22:56]

Vince Russo continued to talk about John Cena's promo on WWE RAW

John Cena's return to WWE was electric as the 16-time world champion received a huge ovation from the live crowd. Cena's insult to Theory has been a talking point of the wrestling world since RAW.

During his appearance on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that Cena's comments imply that he feels strongly about them:

"Cena is watching them pipe in crowd noise and Cena is living the moment when he went out there and what the crowd is like. You don't think Cena is sitting at home like, 'Really, bro, you guys have no idea how to get yourselves over.' The veterans feel that way, they just ain't gonna say it out of respect for the business... He's basically saying, during our days nobody was piping in crowd noise." [1:22:58 - 1:23:49]

BRO JOHN CENA IS COOKING AUSTIN THEORY "I'd rather be bald than have them pipe in fake crowd noises for my matches because nobody cares."BRO JOHN CENA IS COOKING AUSTIN THEORY "I'd rather be bald than have them pipe in fake crowd noises for my matches because nobody cares."BRO JOHN CENA IS COOKING AUSTIN THEORY 💀😭 https://t.co/hl4CQcAGDR

John Cena will most likely wrestle in his first match of the year at Wrestlemania 39. The 16-time world champion was last seen in action on the last SmackDown of 2022 where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

