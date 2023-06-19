"I don't wanna see him"- Dutch Mantell brutally buries former champion after backstage attack on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, fka Zeb Colter, shared his honest thoughts on Baron Corbin during the recent edition of Smack Talk.

The 38-year-old went undrafted during this year's Draft and has been using his free agent status to the full benefit as he has recently been a prominent face on multiple shows. Besides being involved in a feud with Carmelo Hayes on NXT, Corbin attacked Cameron Grimes on last week's SmackDown to set up a rematch between the two.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's exclusive program, Dutch Mantell stated that he does not care about the rivalry between Grimes and Corbin.

"I am sick of that already. I don't give a sh*t, I would just [have] both beat the sh*t out of each other and fight out a side door and don't say any more about it." [1:22:40 - 1:22:55]

The former WWE manager also had a few harsh words for the 38-year-old star:

"I don't wanna see him. When Corbin's on the screen, nothing against him personally, but that's when I go and get something to drink or do something else because it's going to be over in just a minute until I come back and maybe the commercial will be over and we'll go on with the show." [1:23:53 - 1:24:13]

Baron Corbin suffered a humiliating loss against Cameron Grimes a few weeks back on WWE SmackDown

While Baron Corbin has been a part of the WWE for over a decade, the former United States Champion has been treated like an afterthought in the last few years.

After not getting picked by any brand during Draft 2023, the 38-year-old star has been showing up randomly on all three shows. While he has fared well in his matches on NXT, he suffered a humiliating loss against Cameron Grimes on SmackDown last month, where he was defeated within ten seconds.

The powerhouse took out his frustrations on the blue brand show last Friday as he attacked Grimes during a backstage interview. The duo are set to collide on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Corbin is also slated to face Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship down the line.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes