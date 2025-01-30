"I don't wanna wear the pants anymore," says Rhea Ripley after officially splitting from partner

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently engaged in some playful banter on her Instagram. She posted a non-PG photo that has wrestling fans buzzing.

Mami is back on the top of the mountain. She knocked Liv Morgan off her perch during the RAW on Netflix premiere to capture the WWE Women's World Championship for the second time in her career.

With The Judgment Day feud seemingly over, Rhea Ripley is now short of friends heading into WrestleMania 41.

Last week, Nick Aldis introduced Damian Priest as SmackDown's latest acquisition during the transfer window. This move officially separated the Terror Twins for the first time on the main roster.

Earlier today, Ripley shared a temperature-raising photo on Instagram with the caption, "Mami in LA Ft. South park like always…"

Bayley commented on her post, saying, "U forgot your pants." Mami made quite a response as she said she doesn't like wearing pants anymore. She also took a cheeky jab at the Judgment Day.

Check out their exchange below:

What's next for Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event 2025?

Rhea Ripley won't be competing in the upcoming Royal Rumble on February 1. She recently made her first successful title defense against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event. Mami seems to have booked her WrestleMania berth.

Her next challenger will likely be revealed this weekend during the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

During the go-home edition of RAW before Royal Rumble, Bayley confronted Ripley and teased a WrestleMania showdown.

The two women haven't faced each other in singles competition since the March 20, 2023, episode of RAW. The Role Model and The Eradicator were on the same team during last year's Women's WarGames match.

If Bayley wins the Royal Rumble match again, a full-blown rivalry with Rhea Ripley would bring massive eyeballs to the women's division.

Who do you want to see win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble? Let us know using the discuss button.

