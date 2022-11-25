Kevin Owens has done an outstanding job in entertaining the masses over his long tenure in WWE. Fans have showered praise on his ability to work in the ring and on the microphone as he has achieved quite a lot of success within the company.

However, it seems that not everyone is a fan of his work, with Baron Corbin not being impressed by him delivering some harsh words to the Prizefighter. Corbin is known to be quite outspoken and brash as a heel that the WWE Universe loves to hate. Now, after allying with JBL, he wants to prove himself as the "Modern-day Wrestling God."

In a conversation with Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Corbin said that WWE needs higher-level athletes and doesn't need more fans coming in to join the ring. He also went on to point out that Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano are examples of fans who joined the wrestling business only to poison it.

"I don’t want to see these so-called fans who get in the business, get on television, and get in our rings. I think that has poisoned what we do. When you started letting fans in our ring, it poisoned the sanctity of what we do. I mean, when you talk about a Johnny Gargano, you talk about a Kevin Owens, all these guys, all they ever wanted to do since day one was be a WWE Superstar because they’re the biggest fans in the world. It’s not about who’s the biggest fan, it’s about who’s the best competitor.” H/T RSN

Corbin also exclaimed that he wanted to see more competition and higher-level athletes in the business, those that make up the prospective "1%."

Baron Corbin believes being an independent wrestler isn't an accomplishment in WWE

Baron Corbin elevated himself after joining forces with JBL over on Monday Night Raw. The Lone Wolf is on a path to rejuvenating his career after losing his prior two feuds against Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss.

Now with luck back on his side, Corbin is back to his cocky persona and has made a claim that coming to WWE from the independent wrestling circuit isn't something to shout about. Speaking over on WWE's The Bump along with JBL, Corbin stated that being an independent wrestler isn't an accomplishment in WWE.

"A lot of these guys, it's a bragging right. I've been wrestling for 15 years. Why is that a bragging right? Like I made a phone call and the WWE brought me in for a tryout and signed me within the week. That's how it works. I don't need to work for a hotdog or popcorn in your local gymnasium. That's not what I do. It's not a bragging right for me to go... That's not something you brag about. These guys come in and that's part of their story and giving hope to people who are sitting in the audience." (From 30:08 to 30:42)

