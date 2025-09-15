"I don't want that" – Kevin Nash rules out WWE role

Kevin Nash has not appeared regularly on WWE television since his third run as an in-ring talent with the company ended in 2011. In a recent podcast episode, the 66-year-old addressed whether he would be interested in returning as an on-screen character.

Despite being close friends with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Nash is never afraid to give his honest opinions on the current product. The WCW legend heavily criticized Becky Lynch earlier in September, claiming the wrestling business "has passed her by".

Nash's latest remarks prompted a Kliq This listener to question whether he is trying to orchestrate his return to WWE as a performer. However, the two-time Hall of Famer quickly dismissed the speculation.

"What don't people get about the fact that if you're on television, you've got a f***ing job," Nash said. "You're getting on a plane. What the f**k? Like, come on. I don't want that. I don't wanna be on TV. I don't care."

Nash also continued his criticism of Lynch, saying she has lost credibility over the last few months.

Why Kevin Nash is not keen on WWE TV return

Aside from his reluctance to travel regularly, Kevin Nash thinks he would need to lose weight to be a WWE performer.

The nWo member jokingly added that he would need to age by four years to stand a chance of being on television frequently again.

"If somebody comes up with the perfect script and they can f***ing go ahead and age me to like 70 [years old], I'd have to lose a thousand pounds," Nash continued. "I'm 66 and 290 [pounds]. I mean, to get down to 220 [would take a long time]."

Later in the episode, Nash explained why he thinks WWE is "unlistenable" when commentator Michael Cole is absent.

