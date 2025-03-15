"I will defeat Gunther" - Masked WWE champion sends message after SmackDown

Gunther made a huge appearance on WWE SmackDown that took place in Barcelona, Spain. He defeated Axiom, who competed in his home country. The NXT Tag Team Champion has now opened up about suffering a loss to The Ring General.

Axiom made his main roster debut on the blue brand's March 14, 2025, episode against the reigning World Heavyweight Champion in a singles match. Despite putting up a valiant effort against Gunther, the 27-year-old WWE star failed to secure a big win on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

In a SmackDown exclusive interview held by Cathy Kelly, Axiom spoke about his loss to The Ring General in his home country, admitting that he felt he disappointed his family, friends, and tag team partner, Nathan Frazer.

However, the masked champion found encouragement from the crowd and vowed to step back inside the squared circle to defeat Gunther somewhere down the line.

"I feel like I let my entire family down. I feel like I let all my friends down. I feel like I let my tag team partner down tonight. But at the same time, tonight I felt loved. Tonight I felt hope. Hope that one day I will step back in that ring and I will claim that championship. That one day I'll step back in that ring and I will defeat Gunther," Axiom said. [From 00:39 to 01:06]

Check out the video below:

WWE veteran comments on Gunther vs. Axiom on SmackDown

Vince Russo criticized The Ring General's decision to engage in a back-and-forth match with Axiom in Spain. The veteran suggested the 37-year-old start should have asserted his dominance as World Heavyweight Champion and refused to appear vulnerable.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo claimed Gunther didn't need to have a competitive match against a wrestler half his size.

"Freaking Gunther cannot be selling to some jabrone because he’s from Spain. Gunther is the one that’s gotta say, ‘Guys, I am the World Champion, I am getting ready to go to WrestleMania, you want me to sell for a guy that nobody knows. He’s half my size. Because he is Spanish and we’re in Barcelona?’ He’s got to say, 'No, I am not doing that.'"

Check out the video below:

Fans will have to wait and see if the Imperium leader will retain his title against Jey Uso at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

