"I will give you my absolute best" - WWE legend addresses in-ring retirement

WWE is a month away from hosting SummerSlam in New Jersey, and there's one name who will perform at The Biggest Party of the Summer for the final time this year. Recently, John Cena addressed his upcoming in-ring retirement and shared his thoughts.

John Cena is arguably a first-ballot Hall of Famer with 17 world championship wins, five United States Championship wins, and four Tag Team Championship victories with notable names in the promotion. Moreover, The Franchise Player is a legend in the industry due to his work inside the ring for the past two decades.

On That Grape Juice, the interviewers asked the current Undisputed WWE Champion about his last run in the company. The 48-year-old star discussed his upcoming in-ring retirement and promised fans to give it all and be done with in-ring competition in December 2025.

"No, it is. It's my final time. I'm done in December. I think the one common thread you'll find in me for 25 years is I will give you my absolute best. So, regardless of what the TV shows dole out and how we try to entertain audiences, I will leave nothing on the cam. I will leave everything on the cam," Cena said. (From 01:25 to 01:43)

WWE analyst wants five-time champion to be John Cena's last opponent

John Cena has made it clear that December 2025 will be the last time that he will compete inside the ring for the Stamford-based promotion. While the current Undisputed WWE Champion intends to retire with the title, there's a high chance that might not happen.

On INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, analyst Sam Roberts was asked about John Cena's final match in the company. The WWE analyst pitched a match pitting Cena against the two-time Intercontinental, NXT, and former NXT Tag Team Champion, Bron Breakker. Roberts said this could allow the 48-year-old veteran to turn face and get a proper send-off in December.

"Bron Breakker just gets him with a small package. 123, John Cena made one mistake. Bron Breakker wins. Bron Breakker gets to celebrate. And then, because John Cena didn't get killed, we can then still have a moment for the heels to leave and the babyfaces can come out and congratulate John," Roberts said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

It'll be interesting to see which star ends up as Cena's last-ever opponent in the company.

