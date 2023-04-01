"I will steal the show" - 36-year-old Former Champion sends message ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

A former Women's Champion has sent out a bold message ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium

This year's Showcase of the Immortals features a jam-packed card spread out over two nights. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will main event Night 2, while the main event for Night 1 remains up in the air. A 36-year-old superstar is currently not booked for a title match but has vowed to steal the show this weekend.

Becky Lynch and Lita are the current Women's Tag Team Champions but will not be defending their titles at WWE's biggest show of the year. Instead, Lynch and Lita will team up with Trish Stratus to battle Damage CTRL in a 6-woman tag team match. Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, The Man took to Twitter and vowed to steal the show alongside Trish Stratus and Lita this weekend.

"The Man is best on the big stage. Tomorrow, @AmyDumas @trishstratusco & I will steal the show. #WrestleMania," tweeted Becky Lynch.

WWE Superstar Logan Paul responds to Becky Lynch's comments ahead of WrestleMania

Logan Paul addressed recent comments made by Becky Lynch ahead of his match against her husband, Seth Rollins. Paul will take on Rollins tomorrow night during Night 1 of WrestleMania.

In January, Logan shockingly eliminated Seth Rollins from the Men's Royal Rumble match and The Visionary still hasn't forgotten about it. Logan has continued to get the better of Rollins and has knocked him out twice on the Road to WWE WrestleMania. Becky recently disclosed that she didn't know who the Paul brothers were until they started boxing and doesn't really understand why people love them.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, the 27-year-old claimed that he didn't care what Becky thought about him but noted that she seemed happy to appear on his podcast.

"I did see her comments. I don't care. I would never assume that anyone knows who I am. I just find it ironic because she didn't know who I was, yet she said yes to my podcast, came on it, seemed like she had a good time. I don't know, [Lynch's comments] felt a little gimmicky." [9:57 – 10:22]

Logan Paul @LoganPaul

My Wrestlemania Debut, Joined By Superstars Sasha Banks & Becky Lynch 🤼‍♀️

watch or get suplexed



youtu.be/WeITYIDu3fQ new IMPAULSIVE podcastMy Wrestlemania Debut, Joined By Superstars Sasha Banks & Becky Lynch 🤼‍♀️watch or get suplexed new IMPAULSIVE podcastMy Wrestlemania Debut, Joined By Superstars Sasha Banks & Becky Lynch 🤼‍♀️ watch or get suplexed youtu.be/WeITYIDu3fQ https://t.co/2Pv3jp12JD

Lita recently claimed that she wanted to help elevate the women's tag team division after capturing the tag titles with Becky Lynch. It will be interesting to see if the two can get the WWE Universe talking about the Women's Tag Team Championships again after WrestleMania.

