"I worked my a*s off" - John Cena on his iconic match against Former WWE Champion

With his WWE career nearing its end, John Cena has begun to reflect on some of the biggest and most important matches of his career.

One unique match that Cena took part in in 2020 was the Firefly Funhouse match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Due to the emerging pandemic, the contest had to be filmed cinematically without fans.

Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the 16-time World Champion looked back on his incredibly creative match against the eater of worlds.

"I did a unique piece of programming called the Firefly Fun House match, which was a giant exercise in vulnerability. I worked my ass off on that thing and I thank everyone who was involved because no one does it alone, but it was kind of my brain child and my creation and you wanna talk about looking in the mirror, that was kind of like a public look in the mirror and I’m glad we did it and man, I’m glad it worked." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Including Wyatt, the leader of Cenation has only wrestled three televised singles match since 2020, with him losing the other two respective bouts against Roman Reigns and then Austin Theory.

Wrestling veteran wants to see John Cena in a high-profile rematch

During his pro wrestling career, the 46-year-old has faced off against many big names, including Batista, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton.

One name that is arguably his greatest rival is The Rock, having gone to war with The Great One at WrestleMania 28 and 29. During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter said he would like to see the two stars wrestle for a third time.

"Let's bring the movies into this. Maybe it's gotta be John Cena vs. 'It doesn't matter' [The Rock]. Maybe John Cena and The Rock. Can you imagine?" said Bill Apter. [18:18 - 18:32] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Despite not wrestling a match since 2016, many fans still hope that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will compete in one more match before it is all said and done.

