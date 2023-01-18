"I wouldn’t be here without them" – Bloodline members react to Jay Briscoe's tragic death

ROH legend Jay Briscoe's (real-life Jamin Pugh) tragic passing has sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling world. Several wrestlers from WWE and beyond have reacted to the heartbreaking news. Bloodline members The Usos and Sami Zayn also sent their tributes to the 13-time ROH Tag Team Champion.

Briscoe left the wrestling world in tears last night as he passed away in a reported auto accident. Tony Khan was one of the first to break the news as he tweeted out his condolences. Since then, several notable wrestling personalities, such as Triple H, Chris Jericho, and Cody Rhodes, have poured their hearts out.

Taking to Twitter, The Usos sent their condolences to the Briscoe family and paid tribute. For the longest time, The Usos vs. The Briscoe Brothers was a dream match for many fans.

"RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso," wrote The Usos.

The Usos' Bloodline stablemate, Sami Zayn, also reacted to the former ROH World Champion's death. The popular WWE star is a former Ring of Honor World Television Champion. He also held the ROH World Tag Team Championship alongside Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens).

Taking to Twitter, Zayn noted the impact Jay and Mark Briscoe had on his career. He also recalled sharing the ring with the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions.

"I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend."

Former ROH star and current WWE star Seth Rollins also reacted to Jay Briscoe's death

Seth Rollins is a former Ring of Honor World Champion. The former Tyler Black made his name in the promotion before joining WWE.

Much like Sami Zayn, Rollins took to Twitter to recall the impact Jay and Mark Briscoe had on his career.

"Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins."

Over the years, numerous current WWE stars have worked under Ring of Honor and have worked closely with legends like The Briscoes.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

