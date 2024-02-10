"I was wrong. Thank God" - Former WWE Superstar reacts to Cody Rhodes facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL ahead of The Rock

Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes chose to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship ahead of The Rock at The Show of Shows during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff. Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently reacted to the happenings of the press event.

At the event, Cody Rhodes made his way onto the stage to join The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins amid massive cheers from the Las Vegas crowd. The former AEW star got involved in an altercation with The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief. The media event ended with The People's Champion slapping The American Nightmare.

However, the biggest takeaway from the WrestleMania XL Kickoff was Cody Rhodes announcing that he would face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL. The Stamford-based company later made the match official.

The news of the former Intercontinental Champion headlining WrestleMania XL has been received well by fans and performers alike. Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae also took to X to share her take on the same. The 40-year-old seemed to be visibly happy with WWE's decision and further wants Cody Rhodes to complete his story at The Show of Shows:

"I was wrong. Thank God🙌🏻🙌🏻Was I worked? Meh, I think plans changed BUT Let’s finish the damn story! Night 1 & 2 looking👌🏻Can’t wait," she wrote.

You can check Summer Rae's tweet:

Summer Rae reacted to the segment featuring Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

On the February 2 edition of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes revealed he would not challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL but rather introduced The Rock, who had a staredown with The Tribal Chief, teasing at a potential match at The Show of Shows.

After the show, Summer Rae took to Twitter to share her thoughts regarding the segment. The former WWE Superstar bashed the Stamford-based company for their decision to have Rhodes make way for the Hollywood star:

"Imagine handing over your Wrestlemania match that you beat 29 other ppl for…AFTER a two year build. I’m all for twists & turns but make it make sense! Gosh I hope we are ALL wrong. I hope it all makes sense next Fri in a Rock Roman promo, that is if either of them show up to tv," Summer Rae wrote.

Rhodes will look to finish his story at WrestleMania XL by ending The Tribal Chief's historic title reign. It will be interesting to see what role The Rock plays after he slapped The American Nightmare during the press event last night.

